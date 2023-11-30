3 Home Trends on Their Way Out for 2024, According to Zillow
Are you planning to add an office in your home next year? Are you thinking of giving your kitchen a Mediterranean touch? If so, you might want to reconsider, according to Zillow.
In a recent study, the company revealed the three design trends that will be out of style in 2024. To come up with their forecast, Zillow looked at some 300 home features mentioned in for-sale listing descriptions, then compared the current popularity of the keywords compared to a year ago.
“When certain keywords appear in a rising share of listings, it’s a signal that today’s home buyers may be gravitating toward those features,” explained Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert.
“Real estate agents are uniquely attuned to subtle changes in what buyers want, and they often get a first look at the latest and greatest features going into newly built homes. Savvy listing agents will highlight those trending, in-demand features when marketing a home for sale.”
Here are the results of those findings; the three home trends that will be on their way out in 2024.
Shou Sugi Ban
A traditional wood preservation technique from Japan, shou sugi ban involves charring the wood’s surface, resulting in a black carbon coating. Its striking appearance made it a popular contrast against the white shiplap siding of modern farmhouse design.
“But like shiplap, barn doors, and other farmhouse fads, shou sugi ban planks may be heading out to pasture, too,” the report reads. “There are 69% fewer for-sale listings featuring this design element on Zillow compared to last year.”
The Cloffice
The cloffice (a portmanteau of the words “closet” and “office”) became trendy during the pandemic, as people sought out private work spaces at home. However, with many now returning to their offices, the WFH feature is now quickly becoming obsolete with 54% fewer Zillow listings. Also down are Zoom rooms (by 41%) and office sheds (by 31%).
Tuscan Kitchen
Another trend made popular during the pandemic. Tuscan-inspired aesthetics became a hit during a time when people couldn’t travel and were forced to stay at home. Its popularity also got a boost from the HBO series The White Lotus, which was set in Italy.
“Now that homeowners can set off on global adventures again, they may no longer be seeking Mediterranean villa vibes at home,” Zillow wrote. “Mentions of Tuscan kitchens are down 45% from a year ago, while all things Parisian are down 26%.”
In their report, Zillow also included the top trends to watch out for in 2024, which include brutalism, sensory gardens or pathways, cold plunge pools, pickleball courts, Murano glass chandeliers, and murals. You can read about the full list here.