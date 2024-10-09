Zillow’s Latest Announcement Could Change the Way You Buy Your Next Home

Zillow’s new climate risk data — which will be available for for-sale properties in the United States in 2025 — will calculate a “risk” score from 1 to 10 for each listing based on insights into five factors: flood, wildfire, wind, heat, and air quality. In addition to providing an overall index for each home, Zillow is using data from climate risk financial modeling company First Street to add insurance requirements or recommendations based on their findings. (In reaction to this news, some Redditors noted that sites like Redfin also already run climate scores — also in partnership with First Street — that scores homes for flood risk, fire risk, wind risk, air quality scores, and heat scores.)