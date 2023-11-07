This Over-the-Toilet Shelf from Wayfair Creates So Much Extra Storage in Even the Tiniest Bathrooms (It’s on Sale!)
Living in a small apartment comes with its own set of challenges, and one of the most frustrating side effects is the lack of storage space. If you have a bathroom that’s not only small but also tight on storage options, I feel you. And if you’re a self-proclaimed makeup, haircare, and skincare aficionado like me, I feel you even more. Our prized products need a home, and the pitiful medicine cabinet just doesn’t cut it. Brushes, serums, and palettes seem to multiply overnight, and the countertop real estate is disappearing faster than you can say “lipstick.” But hold on; we’ve stumbled upon a solution: the 17 Stories over-the-toilet storage shelf. It’s here to tackle your storage woes head-on and rescue your bathroom from the cluttered chaos. With its sleek, modern design and roomy shelves, it’s the addition you didn’t know your bathroom desperately needed.
What is 17 Stories Over the Toilet Storage?
This over-the-toilet shelf is not your run-of-the-mill bathroom storage solution; it’s a total game-changer. With a four-tier design, it provides ample space for towels, toiletries, and more. (It’s also perfect for adding baskets to keep skincare, haircare, makeup products, and whatever else you need neatly organized). This shelf has a handy toilet paper holder and adjustable hooks, too, for towels and whatever else, making your daily routine a breeze. And don’t stress about those big shampoo bottles — the middle shelves can be easily adjusted to fit them. With its sturdy metal frame, it’s built to last. Plus, it’s eco-friendly, meeting EPA TSCA Title VI and Carb certifications, and each shelf can support up to 33 pounds. Be prepared: your bathroom is in for a major upgrade!
What Wayfair Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.7/5
“This was very easy to assemble. It came with extra parts. Looks great. Super functional.” — Anonymous
“I am very pleased with this cabinet! Very nice looking. Not too hard to put together. Looks great!” — Agnes
“Great for a small bathroom and if you want to avoid drilling into walls for shelves” — Viviane
With the 17 Stories over-the-toilet storage, you’ll get a bathroom transformation worth every penny. Whether battling a cluttered bathroom or upgrading your bathroom’s organization (perfect for those with limited space!), this storage shelf will do the trick. Prepare for your bathroom storage problems to be a thing of the past!
Buy: 17 Stories Over-the-Toilet Storage, $63.99 (originally $99.99)