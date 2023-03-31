These Are the Top 2023 Wedding Themes, According to Pinterest
With spring on the horizon, it’s officially time to start thinking about wedding season. If you’re getting married in 2023, planning your special day around a specific theme can be a great way to tie the whole occasion together and give it a memorable, uniform aesthetic. But what are some of the most popular wedding themes in 2023?
The experts at jewelry company Shane Co have predicted the top wedding themes for 2023, analyzing the most popular growing Pinterest trends across 15,000 boards, as well as consulting the bridal experts at Zola. Whether you’re looking for wedding inspiration or are simply curious about the latest nuptial trends, read on to learn about some of this year’s top wedding themes.
1. Vintage (315,235 pins)
To be fair, the “vintage” wedding theme is a pretty broad one — but a popular one nonetheless. This theme is all about foregoing the latest trends in favor of evoking elements of your favorite era, whether you’re inspired by the roaring ‘20s, ‘70s disco, or anywhere in between. If going for a general vintage vibe is your thing, consider including bygone pieces like old family photos, a gramophone, a vintage photo booth, and so on.
Get the look: Calligraphy, vintage cars, heirloom jewelry, book props
2. Rustic (179,401 pins)
Cozy and homey, rustic weddings are known for tying into natural surroundings, embracing minimalism, and foregrounding wood accents and soft, neutral colors. Just because it’s casual doesn’t mean this theme can’t be thoroughly romantic and stylish.
Get the look: String lights, DIY signs, metal lanterns, linens
3. Boho (163,744 pins)
Boho weddings are marked by their breezy, eclectic personal touches and artsy, adventurous touches. There are no hard rules when it comes to boho, but the more whimsical and earthy you go, the better.
Get the look: Wildflowers, wicker lanterns, pampas grass, dreamcatchers, agate slices
4. Beachy (146,211 pins)
Whether you’re getting married on the sand or simply incorporating nautical elements into your big day, beach-inspired weddings often draw from all things seaside. Tropical motifs and natural materials are perfect for evoking the beach in all its glory. Just make sure to check the weather!
Get the look: Shell accents, palm leaves, driftwood, nautical knots, bench seating
5. Disney (103,478 pins)
Disney adults are here to stay, and so are House of Mouse-inspired weddings. You can emulate your favorite Disney movie, incorporate decor inspired by Disney theme parks, or mix and match your favorite elements.
Get the look: “Tangled” paper lanterns, castle motifs, “Beauty and the Beast” roses, Mickey Mouse decor, “Alice in Wonderland” clocks
You can read Shane Co.’s full report and find out the most popular wedding theme in your state here.