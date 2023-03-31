These Are the Top 2023 Wedding Themes, According to Pinterest

To be fair, the “vintage” wedding theme is a pretty broad one — but a popular one nonetheless. This theme is all about foregoing the latest trends in favor of evoking elements of your favorite era, whether you’re inspired by the roaring ‘20s, ‘70s disco, or anywhere in between. If going for a general vintage vibe is your thing, consider including bygone pieces like old family photos, a gramophone, a vintage photo booth, and so on.



Get the look: Calligraphy, vintage cars, heirloom jewelry, book props