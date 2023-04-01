3D-Printed Wood Could Quite Literally Save the Trees

According to a report from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, between 2015 and 2020, deforestation was estimated at about 10 million hectares per year. Agriculture is the main cause of mass deforestation, but logging — both legal and illegal — for purposes of building, paper making, and more, is the second largest cause. And deforestation means the devastation of natural ecosystems, plants, and animals that called those hectares home.