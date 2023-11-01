I Finally Found a Stylish White Sofa That I’m Not Afraid to Use (and I Got You an Exclusive Discount)
There’s no piece of furniture quite as fresh and crisp-looking as a white sofa. They’re everywhere on social media — the infamous cloud couch probably rings a bell — and we’ve all seen the drastic effect it has on a room, instantly brightening up the space. Sure, they look amazing, but they also can be risky choices. The fear of spilling food on it alone is enough to scare most people off from buying one for themselves. Yasmin, AT’s general manager of commerce partnerships and strategy, had that skepticism in mind whenever she came across white options during her search for a new sofa. She wanted one that would fit her home’s neutral aesthetic yet still hold up well amid daily use, so a white couch was completely out of the question. That is, until she came across 7th Avenue, a brand behind contemporary modular living room seating that just so happens to also be totally stain-resistant.
When it came to the sofa’s stain-resistant fabric, Yasmin was initially skeptical, but she still went ahead with her order after seeing videos on 7th Avenue’s site of liquids effectively bouncing off the materials without leaving a mark. After checking out their stylish offerings, Yasmin decided to try 7th Avenue’s 3-seat modular chaise sectional and quickly found that it exceeded all of her expectations.
“It combines the aesthetic I was seeking with utility,” she noted. “It’s not like a precious museum piece that you can’t enjoy; I can actually use it day to day and not worry about it getting filthy because the covers are washable.”And, now through Nov. 28, you can also score your own sectional for 10 percent off (plus free throw pillows!) when you use code AT10 at checkout.
What is the 3-seat modular chaise sectional?
Although it has “sectional” in its name, this is really a sofa with some added legroom in the form of a chaise. At 94″ wide, it’s not small-space-friendly, per se, but it is a good alternative to corner or L-shaped sectionals, as it still provides plenty of lounging space. This is especially true if you opt for the “extra deep” version, which costs $750 more than the regular depth. No matter which model you go with, you’ll find that the sofa offers plenty of support thanks to memory foam and down alternative cushions, which are available in either a medium-firm or medium-soft firmness level. Additionally, you won’t find yourself having to constantly re-fluff the cushions.
What sets this sofa apart from most others, however, are its covers. Choose among three different fabrics and six colors, and feel confident in your choice when you know that you can slip the covers off at any time and machine-wash them for easy cleaning. And, we can’t forget to mention that the sofa is modular, though that is in its name. With your purchase, you get two corner modules and a detached ottoman, which you can place on either side.
Why We Love the 3-Seat Modular Chaise Sectional
After searching for a neutral-colored, low-maintenance sofa, Yasmin was delighted by how well this one performed. “It’s comfortable and stylish and has extra deep seats that I can relax on,” she said of her home’s new addition. “It’s perfect for watching TV and family time, as well as napping.” She was also impressed by 7th Avenue’s delivery system; her sofa arrived when she scheduled it, and its parts were delivered in separate boxes. What’s more, the brand also provided a complimentary assembler who put the sofa together and even steamed all of the fabric covers individually.
Even if you don’t have a professional to assemble your sofa, you’ll find its modules incredibly easy to put together. And, should you ever move apartments or decide to rearrange your current space, you’ll find it super easy to do so because of the sofa’s modular and easily changeable configuration.
In essence, what looks like a cozy, cloud-like sofa is also a water-repellent, stain-resistant dream come true.
Buy: 3-Seat Modular Chaise Sectional, $2655 with code AT10 (normally $2,950)