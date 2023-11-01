I Finally Found a Stylish White Sofa That I’m Not Afraid to Use (and I Got You an Exclusive Discount)

There’s no piece of furniture quite as fresh and crisp-looking as a white sofa. They’re everywhere on social media — the infamous cloud couch probably rings a bell — and we’ve all seen the drastic effect it has on a room, instantly brightening up the space. Sure, they look amazing, but they also can be risky choices. The fear of spilling food on it alone is enough to scare most people off from buying one for themselves. Yasmin, AT’s general manager of commerce partnerships and strategy, had that skepticism in mind whenever she came across white options during her search for a new sofa. She wanted one that would fit her home’s neutral aesthetic yet still hold up well amid daily use, so a white couch was completely out of the question. That is, until she came across 7th Avenue, a brand behind contemporary modular living room seating that just so happens to also be totally stain-resistant.