TikTok Is Bringing Back ’90s-Inspired “Celestial Decor”
Throwback decor trends are nothing new, but the latest one is out of this world. Celestial decor — inspired by the moon, the sun, the stars, and everything else in the sky — is having a resurgence on TikTok, and the eclectic, low-key witchy vibes will bring you right back to your bedroom in the ‘90s.
Now dubbed “whimsigoth” (or “cool aunt core” / “older sister aesthetic” as some TikTok commenters lovingly call it) the look is inspired by the brooding, ethereal media you devoured in your younger years: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Practical Magic,” “Charmed,” “Halloweentown,” and more.
TikTokers are infusing the vintage aesthetic into just about every square inch of their space, including navy blue themed printed bedding (like this celestial mood comforter, $133), intricate candles, hanging crystals, tarot card decor, stained glass windows, and lots of contrasting moody hues everywhere.
A more vibrant, kitschy spin on Victorian decor, it offers a cozy, welcoming atmosphere that makes you want to curl up and put The Cranberries, Fleetwood Mac, Mazzy Star, and Smashing Pumpkins on your five-disc changer. The best part is that you can score this look secondhand by scouring flea markets, thrift shops, vintage stores, and garage/tag sales, as well as through online sources like Facebook Marketplace and eBay, provided you have the patience to find the perfect items you’ve been looking for.
TikTok user Sophie (aka @la.selenophile) might just take top honors when it comes to celestial decor, curating all kinds of witchy, whimsigoth items in her home, with fans and followers absolutely loving the look.
“If I ever get adult money, this will be how I soothe my inner child,” wrote one commenter on a recent post. “I was a teenager in the ‘90s and I wanted this for my bedroom,” wrote another.