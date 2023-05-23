This Mom’s “ADHD Cart” Is a Brilliant Hack for Staying Organized
Taking time to declutter your living and working space is no small feat, and it’s easy to let things get ahead of you when you’re busy, stressed, or if you’re responsible for caring for kids and pets and loved ones all day long.
One TikToker shared the simple — yet ingenious — hack she relies on to keep her family’s stuff organized without getting overwhelmed, and you’re going to wonder how you lived so long without trying it. Destini Ann, a self-described “ADHD mom,” recently shared the three life-changing habits she relies on, including the “ADHD cart” she uses to keep her home clutter-free.
Showing off a classic white utility cart with wheels that you could buy at Target or any other home goods retailer, she said, “This is my ADHD cart. Throughout the day, I could just throw stuff on it — things that are out of place, things that don’t belong in this room.” In the clip, she can be seen tossing all kinds of stuff, including a hat, an iPad, and a purse.
“And is it an eyesore?” she asked. “Yeah, but it’s a lot easier to just throw that into a closet if somebody comes over versus cleaning up this whole room.”
Plenty of commenters love Destini Ann’s “amazing” tip, with one person writing: “If your house can’t accommodate a cart for whatever reason, a big basket works too!” Another added: “The cart is smart as hell, way better than stuff randomly piled throughout the house.” Yet another called the ADHD cart a “need,” adding, “I’ll have stuff sitting somewhere out of place for weeks before I put it away.” One even joked: “Not the go back cart 😂.”
Destini Ann’s other two tips are also game-changers. She shared that she combats “time blindness” by going to YouTube and randomly selecting a timer video, which can help stay focused and on-task no matter what you’re working on. She also “scrapped the laundry baskets,” adding, “If I’m going to fold this and put it in its home, I can’t give it a temporary home. We gotta go from dryer to drawer.”
Of her trio of time-honored techniques, she says, “I used to try to change myself for my environment, but what works better for me is ‘you proofing’ my environment to support who I am. Am I a morning person? No. Do I wake up late pretty much every day? Yeah. Does my environment still support us in getting to school on time? Yes, most of the time.”
Helpful and relatable, indeed.