I Tried the “Against the Clock” Method and Breezed Through My To-Do List (It’s Brilliant!)
Picture this: You’re in the middle of cleaning up your home, and your phone buzzes. It’s a text from a friend, so you casually send a text back. Since you’re on your phone, you decide to check your email real quick, which snowballs into you scrolling Instagram and TikTok. Then your friend texts you back, and you suddenly realize it’s been 45 minutes and you’re still in the middle of your untidy space. How did the time go by so quickly? The pitfalls of distraction!
I’ve relived this scenario more often than I’d like to admit. Having systems in place that keep me on task are essential for my productivity, and I have an arsenal of them for my work-from-home life. But I’ve found a new favorite hack for powering through household chores and tasks.
On one of my Instagram scrolls, I stumbled upon a Reel by creator Michelle Graviet. It showed her taking down her Christmas decorations while a countdown timer played on her TV in the background. Brilliant! I had never seen a timer like this, and she shared in her stories that it was simply a YouTube video.
After a quick search, I found that there are dozens of timer videos on YouTube. They come in all different times, colors, and some are even set to music. When I tried Graviet’s trick, which I’ve since coined the “against the clock” method, I happily realized the simplicity of a running timer helps me stay on task.
You can use a timer like this for anything you want, but for me, it works best for tidying up around my home. If I’m picking up the living room, I’ll start a 15-minute timer. I recently did a closet cleanout, and put a 45-minute video on the TV in my bedroom to help me stay focused. If there are dishes piled in the sink, I’ll put on a 15-minute timer video on my Echo Show that’s perched in a kitchen corner.
It takes two seconds to put on a video, and it keeps me from looking at my phone. Not to mention the motivation I feel to finish the task before the timer is up. Working against the clock turns anything into a game. I don’t have children, but I can also see how this would be a helpful tool to have with kids!
After trying a few different video timers, I’ve learned I prefer videos that don’t include sound. Some of them tick as each second goes by, but that makes me feel more anxious than motivated. If I like the way the timer looks (this pink one is one of my favorites!) but it has a ticking sound, I’ll just mute the TV. Keeping an eye on the time, especially when I can see it so clearly, has a profound effect on how much I can get done.
Oftentimes, I think a household chore or an organization task will take way more time than it usually does. The countdown timers not only keep me on task, but they also remind me that tidying up never takes as long as I anticipate.
If you find yourself easily distracted, or if you have a task that you’re putting off because you think it will take forever (looking at you, spring cleaning!), give this “against the clock” method a try. You might just set a new personal record.