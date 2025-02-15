I Tried the “Against the Clock” Method and Breezed Through My To-Do List (It’s Brilliant!)

After trying a few different video timers, I’ve learned I prefer videos that don’t include sound. Some of them tick as each second goes by, but that makes me feel more anxious than motivated. If I like the way the timer looks (this pink one is one of my favorites!) but it has a ticking sound, I’ll just mute the TV. Keeping an eye on the time, especially when I can see it so clearly, has a profound effect on how much I can get done.