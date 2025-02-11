4 Ways to Stay Warm When It’s Freezing Outside (According to Someone Who Lives in Alaska)
You may have noticed that this winter has been colder than usual. After all, even typically warm parts of the Southern U.S. (New Orleans! Florida!) received snow this year. But whether or not you’re used to cold winter temperatures, you might be sitting in your home wondering how to actually stay warm, especially if your home is poorly insulated or your heat is malfunctioning.
While the holidays and falling snow bring up cozy feelings, the rest of winter can be tough. In addition to the cold temperatures, the reduced hours of daylight can also stir up seasonal affective disorder (SAD), as well as feelings of anxiety, depression and anxiousness. And that’s assuming you have a home to go to — people without stable housing know the reality of not having the privilege to stay safe and warm in the winter.
Curious how people who live in really cold places deal with this weather, I spoke with Krysta Voskowsky, who’s lived in Palmer, Alaska, for the past 3.5 years. Given that temperatures in Palmer often hover around -20°F between December and February, Voskowsky has developed some great strategies for staying warm.
In addition to the colder temperatures, residents also experience fewer daylight hours. On the winter solstice, Voskowsky says, Palmer residents experience the shortest day of the year with only five hours and 28 minutes of daylight.
Though she previously lived in cold climates like Connecticut, Vermont, and Boston, Voskowsky was still in for a shock during her first Alaskan winter. “I was definitely not mentally or physically prepared for the way my body and brain would respond to prolonged periods of darkness and severe cold,” Voskowsky, who lives with her partner, two dogs, and two cats, shares.
“When I first planned to move here, I was primarily filled with excitement and a sense of adventure,” she adds. “When I envisioned the long dark winters, I imagined myself sipping tea by the fireplace, a snoozing cat in my lap, while the Aurora Borealis danced in the clear sky over my house. My expectations were delightfully romantic and hopeful, but also naive.”
Voskowksy’s tips that she’s developed since those early days may really save you during the next cold snap. Here are some of her best pieces of advice.
Use Velvet Curtains
When it comes to keeping the cold at bay, Voskowsky recommends using the StangH heavy velvet curtains on Amazon. “I’m a huge fan of using the heavy velvet curtains for our windows, and even as hung up as room dividers. They double as gorgeous window treatments, and they keep the heat from escaping through drafty window frames.”
Seal your windows with plastic
Voskowsky lives in a three-bedroom home that’s more than 1,000 square feet, which is a lot of space to heat up. To keep everyone warm during the winter, she seals her windows to block out the cold. She uses the Indoor Window Insulation Kit sold at Home Depot. “Every winter, we take the time to seal our windows with plastic,” she says. “It’s cheap, easy to apply, and you can shrink up the plastic using a regular hair dryer. So, once you’re finished, you can hardly tell there’s plastic over the window frame and glass.”
Sealing the windows has been a game-changer, allowing her to keep her home warm but also save money. “Sealing our windows significantly reduces our heating bill every winter, and keeps the glass panes from sweating condensation when outdoor temps drop below -15°F,” Voskowksy says. “My first winter here, we didn’t do this, and it was a disaster. All the condensation created puddles on the window sills and mold growth on the window frames, and eventually the puddles froze into solid ice, preventing us from opening the windows until the spring thawed.”
Regulating the heat on the upper and lower floors in a way that’s cost-effective, and dealing with drafty window frames and doors are two big priorities as well. “Structures really take a beating up here with the winter snowstorms, 3-4 day stints of 70-mile-per-hour winds, and temps that dip far below zero for 29 days at a time,” Voskowsky says.
Add throw blankets to your bed
Layering up is always a good idea during the winter, whether it’s with clothing or bedding. A good blanket can make all the difference, and Voskowsky recommends the LL Bean Down Comforter, which she uses year-round. In fact, she takes advantage of the subzero temperatures for a brilliant blanket hack.
“I also love giving our bedding a snow bath,’ where we hang our sheets and blankets up outside when it’s below zero,” she adds. “The cold air does wonders to fluff up the goose down in the comforter, and it kills germs and leaves the linens smelling fresh without having to put everything through the washing machine.”
Use hand and foot warmers
When you’re venturing outside in the cold, gloves and thick socks may be your go-to, but disposable hand and foot warmers are a great alternative that you can find at your local convenience store.
Voskowsky mentioned she keeps a stock of them by her front door. And if you’re still a fan of wearing your thick socks and cozy sweaters, that’s perfectly fine, too. In fact, so does Voskowsky. She shared “other than that, we wear a ton of warm socks and sweaters, I burn a lot of cozy candles, and area rugs on our hardwood floors are a pretty (and practical) way to keep the house — and our toes — warm.”