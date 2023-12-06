I Was Never a Fan of Leather Sofas — Until I Tried One from Albany Park (It’s on Sale!)

Assembling Albany Park furniture has gotten progressively easier with each of the sofas that I’ve tried. Without a doubt, the Barton Sofa has been the easiest of all. Due to its size, it’s a two-person job and one that goes by quickly. The arms connect to the base before the back slides into place, and from there, it’s simply a matter of screwing the legs on and placing the cushions. Altogether, it took us less than half an hour to complete and it only took that long because we were unpacking the sofa in one room and building it in another at the same time. In the many weeks that I’ve had the Barton Sofa, it’s certainly been given it a run for its money. I’ve logged long hours of video games curled up on one of the cushions, the dogs have rebelliously jumped onto it, and we’ve had more than one movie night with people taking up every spot available. It’s still just as good as the first day we put it together.