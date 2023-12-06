I Was Never a Fan of Leather Sofas — Until I Tried One from Albany Park (It’s on Sale!)
When it comes to choosing furniture, my family and I couldn’t be more different. Especially when picking out sofas. Even with two dogs at home, I’ve always opted for fabric without fail. Yes, it’s more maintenance getting pet hair out of soft fibers, but to me, nothing beats the soft and snuggly feeling of plopping down onto fabric-wrapped cushions with my favorite throw blanket in tow. Now, I haven’t always won this battle. Growing up, we always had leather living room furniture. After moving out on my own, it’s been back-to-back basketweave and velvet. However, the tides are changing.
We’re currently in the process of renovating our home from floor to ceiling with plenty of furniture upgrades in between. With extra space available, the opportunity to test Albany Park’s newly-launched Barton Sofa couldn’t have come at a better time. As my third sofa from this Black-owned brand, I wasn’t only curious to see how it compared to the modular Kova Sofa I tried before (in velvet, of course). I also wanted to select a fabric outside of my norm: Leather.
A Quick Look at the Barton Sofa
- Low profile modern silhouette with deep plush seating
- Hypoallergenic high-resilience foam cushions
- Available in eight fabrics, including stain-resistant vegan leather
- Solid wood legs in three available finishes
- Furniture-grade engineered plywood frame
- 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free
- Lifetime warranty
Design Features that Stand Out
Measuring 101 inches wide, the Barton Sofa can work in a smaller space, but it best fits in medium-to-large rooms. Its structured, boxy shape contradicts its super plush feel in the best way as a clear testament to the sofa’s sturdy construction that doesn’t short you on comfort one bit. The Barton is made up of a base, back, four cushions, and four wood feet that come in three finishes (oak, walnut, and black) that are all complimentary to the warm tan shade of vegan leather fabric. Not counting the time we used to move the pieces to the same room, it took roughly fifteen minutes to assemble with two people. The foam cushions are very low maintenance as they don’t require fluffing and hold their shape throughout the day. It’s a great pick if you love furniture with sleek, clean lines. We’re still working on renovating the room that the sofa is in, so it’s the best-looking piece in the room by far.
How It Performed
Assembling Albany Park furniture has gotten progressively easier with each of the sofas that I’ve tried. Without a doubt, the Barton Sofa has been the easiest of all. Due to its size, it’s a two-person job and one that goes by quickly. The arms connect to the base before the back slides into place, and from there, it’s simply a matter of screwing the legs on and placing the cushions. Altogether, it took us less than half an hour to complete and it only took that long because we were unpacking the sofa in one room and building it in another at the same time. In the many weeks that I’ve had the Barton Sofa, it’s certainly been given it a run for its money. I’ve logged long hours of video games curled up on one of the cushions, the dogs have rebelliously jumped onto it, and we’ve had more than one movie night with people taking up every spot available. It’s still just as good as the first day we put it together.
What We Loved
- Buttery smooth fabric: The vegan leather option for the Barton Sofa is so smooth and soft to the touch that you’ll never want to leave it. It’s also stain-resistant and easy to clean from pet hair or drink spills.
- Plush cushions: From back to bottom, this sofa offers pillowy goodness that provides hours of comfort. They’re filled with high-resilience hypoallergenic foam that bounces back even after long stretches of work or play.
- Modern, low profile: If you love the look of trendy, show-stopping furniture, the Barton Sofa certainly has the It Factor. Stylish and cozy, it’s the type of couch you’ll want to sink into for prime relaxation every day of the week.
Good to Know
When putting together the Barton Sofa, if you have trouble getting the brackets on the arms to nest fully into the brackets on the base, attaching the back piece should help to lock in those the last few centimeters. However, only use that approach as a last resort if you absolutely can’t get the brackets to completely nest on your own. Be sure to check that they’re aligned properly first to avoid any potential damage.
Should You Buy the Barton Sofa
If you have the space to accommodate it, the Barton Sofa makes a stunning addition to any home. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for furniture that:
- Is pet- and child-friendly
- Has an ultra-chic modern silhouette
- Has deep seating for cozy lounging (or afternoon naps)
- Offers a variety of colors and fabrics, including velvet and basketweave styles
Where to Buy the Barton Sofa
The Barton Sofa is available exclusively at Albany Park in multiple fabrics, including:
- Olive and Camel Velvet, $1,550 (normally $1,659)
- Indigo and Sand Basketweave, $1,550 (normally $1,659)
- Tan Vegan Leather, $1,625 (normally $1,739)
- White and Hazelnut Bouclé, $1,625 (normally $1,739)
- Storm Grey Performance Fabric, $1,625 (normally $1,739)
Why You Should Trust Us
The Commerce Team at Apartment Therapy Media has one mission: to help you make smart and informed purchases. We know how hard online shopping can be — it’s literally our job! From trying to decipher confusing marketing lingo to sorting through scores of fake paid reviews in search of some truth, online shopping can be overwhelming. We’re dedicated to doing the hard work for you by reviewing these products firsthand and delivering all the information you need, both good and bad.
Our team is made up of a group of writers and editors who have years of experience in the home, kitchen, and parenting consumer product space, and who are always testing for new tried-and-true staples. Consider us your trusted source on everything home, whether it’s what to consider before buying a sofa or a mattress, the best places to shop for affordable rugs, or which cookware pieces are really worth the cabinet space.