Aldi’s Latest Candles Are 3 Scents in One
Truthfully, there really are no downsides to buying scented candles. But if you had to choose the worst part about the process, it would have to be deciding which scented candle to buy. Those who know, know. You find yourself hemming and hawing in the store for so long that two or three different store employees ask if you need help. It can take up an entire afternoon. But Aldi just solved this problem once and for all.
Aldi is selling segmented scented candles (aka three candles in one) so you don’t have to pick a favorite — you can have all three of your favorite scents for the price of one candle.
The Three Segment Candle, from Aldi brand Huntington Home, comes in three different fragrance collections: Lilac, Grapefruit, and Amber; Sea Salt, Lotus Flower, and Pear; and Gardenia, Honeyed Apricot, and Lemon Fizz.
The 7-ounce segments of each candle can be separated from their base and burned on their own or come together in their brass circle tray and burned at the same time so their fragrances can meld together.
Each jar segment of the Three Segment Candles is also decorated with delicate flower illustrations that really drive home the spring theme and make these candles more of a centerpiece. And for just $12.99, you may just have the perfect Mother’s Day gift on your hands.
Head to your local Aldi to see if the Three Segment Candles from Huntington Home are in stock and grab one for Mom. Grab one for yourself, too, because these scents sound absolutely divine.