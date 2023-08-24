Aldi Has a Handheld Steam Cleaner for Just $20 Right Now
If you’ve been looking to add an all-purpose handheld steam cleaner to your home cleaning rotation without breaking the bank, you might want to do yourself a favor and head to your nearest Aldi store ASAP. The supermarket chain is currently selling its Ambiano brand’s Handheld Steam Cleaner for just $20, which is well below the average Amazon price of similar products.
Instagram user @theamazingaldi highlighted the find in a recent video detailing her latest Aldi finds.
Ambiano’s steam cleaner features a hose, a measuring cup, and an eight-ounce water tank, as well as six extra tool attachments designed for “cleaning tiles, windows, and upholstery.” In other words, it’s designed to help you clean every corner of your home.
From the looks of it, the product has plenty of satisfied customers. One commenter asked how the Aldi steamer works, to which another Instagram user responded: “I bought it 2 weeks ago. Finally used it last week. It worked well on my shower doors.”
Another Instagram user replied: “I bought one years ago. It does what a steamer is supposed to do.”
Although the Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner isn’t currently available for purchase on Aldi’s website, the product is available for Instacart delivery and pick-up at select locations. You can check local availability here. In the meantime, you can keep up with the latest Aldi exclusive products by checking out the brand’s weekly ad or signing up for their e-newsletter.