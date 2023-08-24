Aldi Has a Handheld Steam Cleaner for Just $20 Right Now

From the looks of it, the product has plenty of satisfied customers. One commenter asked how the Aldi steamer works, to which another Instagram user responded: “I bought it 2 weeks ago. Finally used it last week. It worked well on my shower doors.”



Another Instagram user replied: “I bought one years ago. It does what a steamer is supposed to do.”



Although the Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner isn’t currently available for purchase on Aldi’s website, the product is available for Instacart delivery and pick-up at select locations. You can check local availability here. In the meantime, you can keep up with the latest Aldi exclusive products by checking out the brand’s weekly ad or signing up for their e-newsletter.