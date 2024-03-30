Aldi Is Selling Beautiful $8 Azaleas Just in Time for Spring

Once you bring the potted plant home, be sure to keep it out of reach of your pets, since they’re toxic to dogs and cats. The low-maintenance plant thrives in partial sun and shade, so place it near a window that won’t expose it to too much sunlight. If you keep the plant indoors, hydrate your azalea at least twice a week as long as you avoid overwatering it. And don’t be afraid to replant it outside once its roots begin to show!



This week Aldi also released a bunch of gardening accessories and supplies like greenhouses, raised garden beds, and folded wheelbarrows. And when you add azaleas to your home, check out Aldi’s potted hydrangeas, hyacinths, tulips, and lilies that recently arrived in stores as well. If this isn’t a sign for you to put on your gardening gloves and get to digging in the soil, then let the low prices at the retailer guide you.