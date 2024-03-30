Aldi Is Selling Beautiful $8 Azaleas Just in Time for Spring
When the first flower in your garden blooms in the springtime, it’s an unmatched feeling. Fortunately, you can experience that emotion over and over after adding a handful of Aldi’s new flowers to your home (and you don’t even have to do any work!).
According to this week’s Aldi finds, 6-inch azaleas are available at Aldi stores, and each plant is only $8.49. The gorgeous plants are usually found in shrubs all across the South in beautiful shades of pink, red, and white. But these plants do well in most climates, so you’ll want to add one or two to your shopping cart if you come across any at your local Aldi.
Once you bring the potted plant home, be sure to keep it out of reach of your pets, since they’re toxic to dogs and cats. The low-maintenance plant thrives in partial sun and shade, so place it near a window that won’t expose it to too much sunlight. If you keep the plant indoors, hydrate your azalea at least twice a week as long as you avoid overwatering it. And don’t be afraid to replant it outside once its roots begin to show!
This week Aldi also released a bunch of gardening accessories and supplies like greenhouses, raised garden beds, and folded wheelbarrows. And when you add azaleas to your home, check out Aldi’s potted hydrangeas, hyacinths, tulips, and lilies that recently arrived in stores as well. If this isn’t a sign for you to put on your gardening gloves and get to digging in the soil, then let the low prices at the retailer guide you.