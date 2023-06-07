Newsletters
News
News

Aldi Is Selling $6 Craft Beer Candles for Father’s Day

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

June has arrived, and Father’s Day is officially around the corner. You might find yourself having a hard time choosing a gift for the father, stepfather, brother, husband, or father figure in your life, but your local grocery store has a potential solution. If you’ve been searching for a small, scent-packed gift for a loved one on Father’s Day, Aldi has delivered with their $6 beer-inspired candles. 

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: ALDI

Aldi’s soy-blend craft beer candles come in three different scents that are bound to reflect your father’s favorite brew. If you’re interested in stouts and wouldn’t mind a chocolate-infused scent, the O’Malley’s candle is right for you, plus it has a hint of an oatmeal smell. The citrusy Wolf Mountain Brewing IPA has hints of hops and grapefruit, so you’ll get a strong whiff of a fruity blend. Meanwhile, the scent of the Liberty Harbor Amber Ale reflects honey and barley.

The store’s candle collection causes quite a stir, especially around the holidays, so the Father’s Day craft beer candles could be a hit that might not be available for long. Last year, Aldi released an advent calendar around Christmas that was packed with 25 different seasonal scents. 

SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: ALDI

If Father’s Day is a reasonable excuse to light up the grill, surprise your loved one with one of Aldi’s portable tabletop gas griddles. Regardless of your location, this 17-inch griddle is a convenient size to bring anywhere and will have an easy cleanup. While you’re preparing for your grilling event, don’t forget the drinks — especially the actual beers (instead of the beer-scented candles). Aldi is selling a stylish drink caddy with a built-in bottle cap opener that’ll accompany any event, so you won’t have to worry about finding a bottle opener on anyone’s keychain.

For the craft beer connoisseurs and the grill masters, Aldi has the best gifts for Father’s Day; they’ll be available in stores starting June 7.

 

How-To Toolkits