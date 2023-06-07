Aldi Is Selling $6 Craft Beer Candles for Father’s Day
June has arrived, and Father’s Day is officially around the corner. You might find yourself having a hard time choosing a gift for the father, stepfather, brother, husband, or father figure in your life, but your local grocery store has a potential solution. If you’ve been searching for a small, scent-packed gift for a loved one on Father’s Day, Aldi has delivered with their $6 beer-inspired candles.
Aldi’s soy-blend craft beer candles come in three different scents that are bound to reflect your father’s favorite brew. If you’re interested in stouts and wouldn’t mind a chocolate-infused scent, the O’Malley’s candle is right for you, plus it has a hint of an oatmeal smell. The citrusy Wolf Mountain Brewing IPA has hints of hops and grapefruit, so you’ll get a strong whiff of a fruity blend. Meanwhile, the scent of the Liberty Harbor Amber Ale reflects honey and barley.
The store’s candle collection causes quite a stir, especially around the holidays, so the Father’s Day craft beer candles could be a hit that might not be available for long. Last year, Aldi released an advent calendar around Christmas that was packed with 25 different seasonal scents.
If Father’s Day is a reasonable excuse to light up the grill, surprise your loved one with one of Aldi’s portable tabletop gas griddles. Regardless of your location, this 17-inch griddle is a convenient size to bring anywhere and will have an easy cleanup. While you’re preparing for your grilling event, don’t forget the drinks — especially the actual beers (instead of the beer-scented candles). Aldi is selling a stylish drink caddy with a built-in bottle cap opener that’ll accompany any event, so you won’t have to worry about finding a bottle opener on anyone’s keychain.
For the craft beer connoisseurs and the grill masters, Aldi has the best gifts for Father’s Day; they’ll be available in stores starting June 7.