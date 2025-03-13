Aldi’s New $13 Rattan Plant Stand Looks 4x the Price (It’s Perfect for Small Spaces!)
Hints of spring are popping up all over the place, from rogue warm days and new growth in the garden to Easter decor everywhere. So if you’re itching to give your home a spring cleaning and reset, Aldi is here to help you get your houseplant collection in order. Right now, in Aldi’s famed and beloved “Aisle of Shame,” there’s an expensive-looking plant stand available for just $13.
“Two (green) thumbs-up for these garden goods at Aldi this week!” Ashley from Oh Hey Aldi on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. The Belavi Plant Holder on Stand appears in the fourth slide of Ashley’s post, and it looks like it belongs at a higher-end store. The holder itself is made from decorative woven rattan, and the entire thing sits on three sturdy wooden legs, allowing your plant to be closer to sunlight and the star of your room.
The plant stand is just under 10 inches round and stands just under 20 inches tall, making it a great buy for larger plants with trailing vines, large fronds, or thick foliage. It’s easy to assemble and disassemble, so you can use it seasonally for outdoor plants on the patio or porch and then store it away when fall arrives.
If you have similar rattan plant stands from brands like Urban Outfitters or IKEA, this one from Aldi will fit right into your collection — but likely for a fraction of the cost. At just under $13 each, you can grab a couple and get that boho look for a lot less. Head to your local Aldi now to grab one of these Belavi stands before they’re gone!