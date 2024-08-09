Aldi’s Latest Storage Find Is a Game-Changer for Small Kitchens (It’s Just $10!)

Sold at Aldi by the brand Huntington Home, the find measures 11.8” x 8.3” x 4.1” and can comfortably hold six bottles. Whether you’re looking for a place to store water or baby bottles for easy access or searching for a new home for your wine bottle collection, these organizers will do the trick. Organization hacks are in high supply at Aldi this week. Shoppers can also find $5 Joie Divided Organizers, which feature six individual compartments fit for a home office, coffee station, or bathroom cabinet.