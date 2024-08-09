Aldi’s Latest Storage Find Is a Game-Changer for Small Kitchens (It’s Just $10!)
As any avid Aldi fan can tell you, the discount supermarket chain isn’t just a good source for groceries. The store’s homeware aisle is also well worth checking out during your next shopping trip for budget-friendly finds that are bound to make your home feel more organized without breaking the bank. Case in point: Aldi is currently selling a full-service bottle organizer for just $9.99.
Sold at Aldi by the brand Huntington Home, the find measures 11.8” x 8.3” x 4.1” and can comfortably hold six bottles. Whether you’re looking for a place to store water or baby bottles for easy access or searching for a new home for your wine bottle collection, these organizers will do the trick. Organization hacks are in high supply at Aldi this week. Shoppers can also find $5 Joie Divided Organizers, which feature six individual compartments fit for a home office, coffee station, or bathroom cabinet.
@aldi_finds4u Aldi’s new home finds for 8/7! Teacher planners are here!! 👏🏼👏🏼 also LOTS of organization and cleaning items! #aldi #aldifinds #alditiktok #aldihaul #aldiusa #aldihomefinds #alditeacherplanner #teacherplanner #organization #kitchen #cleantok ♬ original sound – Alyssa | AldiFinds4U
If you’re not planning on heading to your local Aldi store this week, you can order the drink organizer set for pickup or delivery from the brand’s website. Depending on availability, you can also order them from Instacart.
Alternatively, you can pick up a similar bottle organizer two-pack from Amazon. Although you’ll have to pay slightly more for the Amazon bottle organizers, the item ships directly to your door and will likely be in stock far longer than Aldi’s bottle organizer, which is a limited-edition Aldi Find. Plus, it comes in two sizes: An 11.2” x 7.9” x 5.7” six-bottle organizer for $8.99, or a 14” x 7.9” x 11” 12-bottle organizer for $15.99.
No matter where you pick up your bottle organizer, just know that your kitchen storage is about to get so much easier (and more space-saving!). Your favorite beverages will be easier to grab before you know it.