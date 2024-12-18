Aldi Is Selling the Most Gorgeous Small-Space Find for Just $30 (It’s a Steal!)
Bouclé fabric instantly transforms any piece of furniture into a focal point, but its quiet luxury-coded price tag (with furniture starting in the mid-hundreds and running up into the multi-thousands) and can often put it out of reach for many people. So I did a double take when I saw Aldi is selling a gorgeous bouclé piece for just $30.
The small-space hero looks so much more expensive than it is. It’s hard to believe Aldi’s fuzzy sherpa ottoman is just $29.99, thanks to its on-trend fabric and simple, curved waterfall design.
The SOHL Furniture Bouclé Ottoman, which is part of the weekly Aldi Finds deals, is available in either a cream white or a slate gray hue. The statement piece, which can hold a maximum weight of 176 pounds, is not too big but also not too small, measuring 24.41 inches in length, 16.14 inches in width, and 17.72 inches in height.
Obviously, this ottoman is your couch’s perfect accompaniment, serving as a cozy place to prop up your feet as you watch TV or as a textured side table to hold a vintage tray or other knickknacks. However, this small-space gem can really go anywhere and instantly make that nook look more put-together and luxurious.
For example, it looks as if it’s styled as a chair in the Aldi ad, but I think it would look incredible next to a slightly taller coffee table à la nesting tables, or at the end of your bed.
Otherwise, this decor gem could be arranged as seating next to a curated shelving unit or bookcase, or it could be a stylish focal point for a little window nook or long hallway. I could also see it being great in a narrow entry space — the perfect, aesthetically pleasing place to put your keys and mail. Plus, it could double as seating for you to take your shoes on and off.
While this versatile piece is a steal for under $30 at Aldi, it’s unfortunately only available to shop in-store (and that’s if there’s still stock left by the time you get there). If you don’t live near an Aldi or don’t see one at your store, Target has a similar design that you can order straight to your door.
The Threshold Cicely Waterfall Ottoman is quite a bit more expensive than the Aldi version at $100, but it has a near-identical curved design (minus some tufting details in the corners). It also has a very similar size, with the same 17.72-inch height, but a bigger 24.21-inch width and a smaller 15.94-inch diameter. The Target ottoman can also hold a maximum weight of 250 pounds, so the product is a bit sturdier.