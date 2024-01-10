This $15 ALDI Plastic Bag Organizer Solves Your Most Annoying Kitchen Cabinet Clutter

If you purchase the wrap organizer, there are three built-in cutters that gently slide across the produce to ensure you have an even cut, which is great if you often misplace your kitchen scissors or tend to cut with a jagged edge. For only $15, you can’t beat this level of convenience.



Since Aldi products vary depending on the location, this product might not be available at your local store, but don’t worry — there is a similar two-in-one wrap organizer and bag organizer at Amazon for $30, which is essentially how much you would pay at Aldi for both items.