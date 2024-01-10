This $15 ALDI Plastic Bag Organizer Solves Your Most Annoying Kitchen Cabinet Clutter
If you’ve scrambled through multiple drawers or pantry shelves for an item you ran out of weeks ago, you’ll quickly realize that you need a little more organization in your life. This doesn’t mean that you have to order a variety of baskets and labeling stickers to thoroughly organize every corner of your kitchen, but you can start with something small. Thanks to Aldi, kiss all of your cluttered cabinets goodbye with the retailer’s latest kitchen product.
Huntington Home’s Bag or Wrap Organizer is the ideal solution to saving cabinet space for your kitchen materials, which is incredibly handy in a small kitchen. Once Aldi shoppers realize how convenient the organizer is, the $15 product won’t be around for a long time.
There’s two versions of this organizer: bags (sandwich, gallon, quart, and snack) or wraps (foil, wax, and plastic). Both of the items are must-haves, and they’ll make it easier to remember when you’re low on sandwich bags or foil. Depending on the amount of storage in your kitchen, the Huntington Home product can be mounted on a wall for easy access or tucked away inside a drawer to save countertop space.
If you purchase the wrap organizer, there are three built-in cutters that gently slide across the produce to ensure you have an even cut, which is great if you often misplace your kitchen scissors or tend to cut with a jagged edge. For only $15, you can’t beat this level of convenience.
Since Aldi products vary depending on the location, this product might not be available at your local store, but don’t worry — there is a similar two-in-one wrap organizer and bag organizer at Amazon for $30, which is essentially how much you would pay at Aldi for both items.
Don’t waste time, and head now to Aldi — the retailer’s popular $20 blanket ladder has people rushing into stores, and you won’t want to miss a chance to buy these organizers.