If You See This $13 Mini Outdoor Gem at Aldi, Buy 3 (They’re Perfect for Hosting!)

Oh, and it’s cordless, which means you can put it anywhere, including in your backyard or on your patio. Aldi’s website does not reveal if the product is battery-powered or rechargeable, so you’ll want to give it a look when you find it in person. If you’re like me and don’t have an outdoor space, it’ll still look good indoors — I think it would be a cute addition to my nightstand or as an alternative lighting source in my kitchen to the dreaded “big light.”