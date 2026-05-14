If You See This $13 Mini Outdoor Gem at Aldi, Buy 3 (They’re Perfect for Hosting!)
If you plan on hosting a garden party or a backyard hangout this summer, you’ll probably need some lighting for when the sun eventually does set on your gathering. Unfortunately, outdoor lighting can be pricey and tricky to figure out — especially if it involves plugs or isn’t sufficiently weatherproof. Much to my pleasant surprise, Aldi just dropped a set of new, cordless outdoor lamps that are a triple threat. They’re easy, affordable, and perfect for the outdoors.
What Are the Casalux Cordless Table Lamps from Aldi?
Every week there are new Aldi Finds to shop, and this week’s roster includes the cute, playful Casalux table lamp. It has a domed base, squiggly neck, and a shade that looks like a mushroom cap. The lamp has an opaque, shiny finish and comes in three colors: cornflower blue, light gray, and egret, which is more of a cream color. All colors cost $12.99.
Oh, and it’s cordless, which means you can put it anywhere, including in your backyard or on your patio. Aldi’s website does not reveal if the product is battery-powered or rechargeable, so you’ll want to give it a look when you find it in person. If you’re like me and don’t have an outdoor space, it’ll still look good indoors — I think it would be a cute addition to my nightstand or as an alternative lighting source in my kitchen to the dreaded “big light.”
Alternatives to Shop if You Don’t Live Near an Aldi
Aldi doesn’t have an online store, so if you don’t live near one then you’re out of luck. However, there are several options online that look and function quite similar to these Aldi cordless table lamps (although all of them are a bit more expensive than the Aldi options). The Celia 10” mushroom portable LED lamp at AllModern is rechargeable and dimmable, and comes in seven colors. It’s normally $135, but it’s on sale for $67.
If you’d rather have an all-white lamp, World Market’s Zev enamel cordless touch lamp has a similar shape (no squiggly neck, though). It’s also on sale for $26.99 instead of the usual $44.99. At the end of the day, however, nothing is as affordable as Aldi, so you may want to go to shop in person.