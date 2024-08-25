The $20 Aldi Blanket Shoppers Say Is Their “Favorite Purchase Ever”
Fall is approaching, and what better way to get ready for the start of a new season than with the most important fall accessory: blankets! You can buy a cozy and cute blanket from virtually any store you typically shop at, but if you’re looking for a plush option that won’t break the bank and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop, you’re going to need to get to Aldi as soon as you can. Aldi is selling a $20 knit throw that shoppers are buying three of at a time (seriously!), and you do not want to miss your chance to grab them too.
TikTok content creator Sarah (@aldiallthetime) hyped up the throw in a recent TikTok video first posted on August 15, in which she declared, “You need one of these blankets.”
“This is the softest blanket I own, I’m not even kidding,” she says in the video as she pans over the various blanket patterns. “I own so many blankets, and this is the one I’m grabbing whenever I’m laying on the couch.”
“We needed a blanket refresh so I got 3 🙃,” one viewer commented. Three must be the magic number, because another commenter added, “I grabbed 3 today. THREE.”
“Literally washed mine immediately so I could snuggle up with it tonight lol,” another said.
The Ultra Cozy Knit Throw by Huntington Home measures 50×70 inches, so you won’t have any trouble fitting yourself and a loved one (or two!) under it during future movie nights. As Sarah said in the video, the Ultra Cozy Knit Throw comes in several different patterns: white and taupe stripes, ombré stripes, blue leopard print, and cream leopard print, and they’re all available for $19.99 each.
In a video posted by Sarah on her @aldiallthetime TikTok account on August 13, several shoppers commented that the blankets are a dupe for similar Barefoot Dreams blankets. One shopper wrote, “The Barefoot Dreams blanket dupe is my absolute favorite Aldi purchase ever.” To put the cost savings into perspective, Barefoot Dreams blankets begin at $158 and sell for up to $198 (nearly 10x the price!). With this Aldi find, you’re saving at least $130 and up to $175 — a steal if I’ve ever heard of one!
If you can’t shop the blankets in store, you can order it for pickup or delivery through Aldi’s online shopping website, or you can try Aldi’s Instacart page for a better idea of whether or not it’s available for delivery in your area.
You can also shop a similar throw on Amazon, which comes in 23 color options and is available in four different sizes: 50”x60”, 60”x80”, 90″x90”, and 108”x90”.
It looks exactly like a blanket I want to spend all fall and winter cuddled up in.
Buy: Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket, $25.99