Fall is approaching, and what better way to get ready for the start of a new season than with the most important fall accessory: blankets! You can buy a cozy and cute blanket from virtually any store you typically shop at, but if you’re looking for a plush option that won’t break the bank and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop, you’re going to need to get to Aldi as soon as you can. Aldi is selling a $20 knit throw that shoppers are buying three of at a time (seriously!), and you do not want to miss your chance to grab them too.