Aldi’s Beautiful Set of $10 Glasses Will Impress All Your Guests
Winter is finally on its way out, so it’s a great time to start planning your festivities for the spring. Tea parties, St. Patrick’s Day shindigs, and spring solstice celebrations are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to entertaining in March and April, and you’ll need a fancy set of glassware for the warmer weather (and more sunlight!).
Thanks to this new set of glassware at Aldi, your guests will be so impressed with your glassware selection. The ribbed glasses are a part of the retailer’s Crofton line, and the blue colored glasses are gorgeous. Last year’s colored glassware trend isn’t over — honestly, it’s just beginning — and you can easily enjoy the aesthetic with this $10 purchase.
Depending on your preference, the set of glassware includes a four-pack of tumblers, four-pack of highball glasses, or four-pack of lowball glasses, so there’s an option for everyone. If the cobalt blue shade isn’t for you, the glasses are also available in clear. Once you’ve decided on your favorite type of glassware, it’s time to concoct a delicious spring cocktail.
In case your Aldi doesn’t have the glasses in stock, this four-pack set of lowball glasses on Amazon will definitely make your guests’ heads turn. And if you aren’t hosting guests, this is the perfect time to have an at-home wine tasting.
Although the first day of spring is less than one month away, there’s nothing holding you back from sharing a drink with your loved ones now, so head to Aldi ASAP for this great deal.