Aldi’s $17 Set of Nonstick Frying Pans Come in Two Different Colors
While you’re scrambling eggs for breakfast or making a roux for mac and cheese, you’ll quickly notice if your pots and pans are due for an upgrade. And with one of Aldi’s newest kitchen products, that upgrade could come sooner than later.
This week, as part of the store’s Crofton collection, Aldi unveiled a sauté pan and set of frying pans that are bound to catch your eye. For $17, you have the choice of buying a bundle of 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans or a medium-sized sauté pan with a tempered, vented glass lid.
Both pans come with a stay-cool handle, so you don’t have to worry about burning yourself while cooking (or searching for an oven mitt!). And the best part is that each pan has a nonstick coating, so you can say goodbye to your sprayable cooking oil. (Note that you’ll need to hand-wash each pan to protect its nonstick coating.)
According to the product’s description, the pans are compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, halogen, and induction cooking surfaces, so you’ll be able to cook to your heart’s desires (and the desires of your stomach, too!). In case your Aldi doesn’t have the Crofton pans in stock, there’s an incredible nonstick frying pan from Carote that is only $22 on Amazon, and you won’t have to worry about the hassle of going to the store.
Your days of dealing with stubborn, stuck-on messes in your frying pan are over, thanks to this collection of pans at Aldi. It’s probably time to replace your old cookware, anyways.