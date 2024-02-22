Aldi’s $17 Set of Nonstick Frying Pans Come in Two Different Colors

According to the product’s description, the pans are compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, halogen, and induction cooking surfaces, so you’ll be able to cook to your heart’s desires (and the desires of your stomach, too!). In case your Aldi doesn’t have the Crofton pans in stock, there’s an incredible nonstick frying pan from Carote that is only $22 on Amazon, and you won’t have to worry about the hassle of going to the store.