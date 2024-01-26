Aldi’s Serving Board Is a Must-Have for Galentine’s Day Charcuterie

Valentine’s Day — and, more importantly, Galentine’s Day — is just around the corner, and it’s time to start making plans for the holiday. And in my opinion, a party isn’t complete without a charcuterie board. All the finger foods and intricate cocktails at an event are nothing without an appetizing spread, but what’s the use without a durable tray for the charcuterie? Don’t worry — Aldi has you covered, and it’ll just cost you $13.