Aldi’s Serving Board Is a Must-Have for Galentine’s Day Charcuterie
Valentine’s Day — and, more importantly, Galentine’s Day — is just around the corner, and it’s time to start making plans for the holiday. And in my opinion, a party isn’t complete without a charcuterie board. All the finger foods and intricate cocktails at an event are nothing without an appetizing spread, but what’s the use without a durable tray for the charcuterie? Don’t worry — Aldi has you covered, and it’ll just cost you $13.
The retailer is selling a bamboo serving board with five or six divided compartments for all of the fruits, meats, cheeses, nuts, vegetables, and crackers you could ask for.
With four rectangular-shaped sections, there’s a circle in the middle of each board for a dip (or edible flowers!). And if you buy the board with six compartments, you’ll have an extra area to place more delicious bites. Because the price of the board is so low, you can buy two without breaking the bank, and you can craft a separate board for sweet treats.
If your closest Aldi doesn’t have the bamboo board in stock, there’s a similar one with five sections on Amazon, and the product’s exceptional reviews might make up for the board’s lack of a handle.
This year Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday, so partying ahead of the lovey-dovey weeknight is best for anyone celebrating with a significant other. And when you visit Aldi, stock up on goodies to fill up every inch of the charcuterie board. Keep an eye out for the store’s cute Valentine’s Day garland to greet your party guests!