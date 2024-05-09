Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Addition to Your Garden for Just $13
Gardens are already magical places, so it makes sense that enchanting garden fairies have become popular staples in folklore for generations. While your chances of catching a real-life fairy in your backyard or patio are, let’s just say, slim, you can recreate their magical aura by creating your very own fairy garden.
And if you’re looking for help getting started on one of your own, I suggest heading to your nearest Aldi ASAP. The popular grocery chain is now selling adorable $12.99 fairy garden kits that are well worth adding to your space.
TikTok content creator @aldi.mademedoit shared a look at the kit in a recent video, describing it as “super fun for the kids to do in the garden.” As she shows in the clip, each kit includes a tiny fairy house, a fairy figurine in a pastel dress, a squirrel figurine, and a tiny set of “wood log” furniture.
In case you’re not familiar with how fairy gardens work, a quick overview: fairy gardens are tiny garden plots that typically include a mixture of tiny statues and accessories, as well as live plants. Although @aldi.mademedoit rightfully mentioned that creating a fairy garden is a wonderful way for kids to use their imaginations, it’s also a great way for adults to connect with their inner child and lose themselves in the creativity of completing a whimsical project.
Plus, you don’t need an outdoor space in your home to enjoy one. You can make one within a pot or container, or even something more unconventional — such as a teapot or dresser drawer — if you’re feeling particularly creative. They’re the perfect fit for an apartment windowsill!
If you’re short on time and can’t make it to your local Aldi, you can grab the fairy garden on Instacart along with several other adorable kits in this week’s Aldi Finds, like a seaside fairy garden kit, an indoor/outdoor mushroom fairy garden kit, a camping tent fairy garden kit, and a treehouse fairy garden kit. Your home will be full of fairies before you know it!
Buy: Belavi Flower Fairy Garden Kit, $12.99