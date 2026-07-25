These New $6 Aldi Candles Are Giving Major 1950s Nostalgia
Aldi is ready for you to indulge in a nostalgia-infused summer, thanks to its brand-new vintage-inspired candles that are dropping in stores this week. These highly giftable candles are scented after summer favorites, and they’ll make you think of Grandma’s house. At just under $6 each, these candles are affordable enough that you can grab the entire collection to burn all summer long.
From Aldi’s Kirkton House brand comes four new vintage tins that are filled with soy-wax candles that’ll look right at home in your kitchen. There’s Fresco Limoncello, Naples Oranges, Fresco Peach Blossom, and Theresa Cherries. The tins feature bold, classic prints like checkerboard, painted stripes, and Mediterranean filigree, and the fonts even allude to canned fruits from the early 20th century.
Aldi’s New Candles Remind Me of This High-End Brand
Terrain has a vintage-inspired tinned candle, too. This brand’s version features four different canned oyster motifs designed by artist Ramon Matheu. These candles were made to celebrate “the history of the great oyster harvest during the mid-1800s and early 1900s, when uniquely designed, colorful cans were used by hundreds of oyster companies,” per Terrain’s official listing.
Scents include grapefruit and sandalwood, salt air and cucumber, bamboo and palm, and magnolia and freesia. “Smells SO good,” one shopper wrote in their review. “I love this candle for my oyster-themed half bath! It burns well and smells so good!”
Wayfair Also Sells Gorgeous Vintage-Inspired Tin Candles You’ll Love
Wayfair also offers a version of nostalgic tinned candles that you’ll want to collect. This Farmer’s Market Fresh Picked Berries candle from Ophelia & Co. features a similar checkerboard pattern to Aldi’s cherry candle, but offers more of a modern twist thanks to its streamlined design. It burns for up to 20 hours and features notes of wild berries and sugared raspberries delivered in a plant-based, clean wax.
Grab the entire selection of Aldi’s vintage-inspired tin candles to give as gifts or keep for yourself. They’ll remind you of days gone by and look super-cute on your kitchen counter next to a pitcher of freshly squeezed lemonade — just like Grandma used to make!
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