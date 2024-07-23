Aldi Has Super-Cute “Flameless” Candles for Just $4 (You’ll Want Both Patterns!)
Aldi always has a full aisle of cute and useful items, but this week the “aisle of shame” just got a little cuter. As part of the store’s collection of dorm essentials, Aldi released two packs of patterned LED taper candles that are so adorable and useful, you’ll want to grab one of each.
Spotted by the creator behind The Amazing Aldi on Instagram, the taper flameless candles each come in a set of two — one set is blue with red-and-white mushrooms printed on them, and the other set is pale yellow with smiley faces on them.
Even though they don’t have actual flames, the candles are made with real, unscented wax, but have LED flicker flames that run on AAA batteries. They even feature a timer function where they turn on automatically for six hours and then turn off for 18 hours. They’re from Aldi’s Huntington Home brand, and each pack only sets you back $3.99.
Printed LED candles like this are hard to find. You can find regular wicked candles with fun prints on them more easily, but they’ll usually set you back about $20 or $30 because the designs are often hand-painted on each taper with colored wax.
The patterned ones from Aldi seem to be only available in stores, but you can grab plain ones in green on Instacart for $3.99 each.
There’s also a six-candle set on Amazon for $22.99, so you can put multiples in each room of your home.
The beauty of LED candles is that they last for as long as you have AAA batteries on hand. If you love these little mushrooms and smiley faces, definitely get to Aldi ASAP to grab them while they’re in stock. They’re the candles you don’t have to worry about while still providing the same ambiance as the real thing.