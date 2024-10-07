Aldi Is Selling a $20 Small-Space Gem That You Can Use for Any Project
If you’ve been hoping to take on more home renovations this year (or you’re getting ready for projects you’ll do in 2025), you need a solid workbench to support all your DIYs. Thankfully, you don’t need to create a huge, expensive workspace in the process. You just need a full-service foldable workbench, like this one available at Aldi for just $20.
Sold by the brand WORKZONE, the bench’s official product description describes it as having a “compact, lightweight design” that “folds flat for easy storage.” It can hold up to 330 pounds, so you won’t have to worry about it supporting any larger DIY projects you’ve got planned. Once you’ve got your materials assembled, you can hold them in place, thanks to the bench’s included detachable plastic clamps. Although it opens to 24” x 10” x 30”, you can easily fold it back up for easy storage once you’re done working.
Because Aldi’s workbench is an Aldi Finds product, make sure not to wait too long to snag one of them for yourself. It’s part of a limited-edition roster of products that rotate out each week and are only available while supplies last, so you don’t want to miss your chance.
If you can’t make it to a nearby Aldi, you’ve still got options. You can also search for the workbench on Aldi’s online shopping website, which has its own dedicated Aldi Finds section and offers delivery and shipping options for select items. You can also try Aldi’s Instacart page to check pickup and delivery options in your area.
Amazon is also selling a similar workbench for $39.88. Although it’s nearly $20 more expensive than the Aldi workbench, the Amazon option comes with integrated tools like measuring tape and a protractor, as well as anti-slip feet to prevent accidental messes.
