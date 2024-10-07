Aldi Is Selling a $20 Small-Space Gem That You Can Use for Any Project

Sold by the brand WORKZONE, the bench’s official product description describes it as having a “compact, lightweight design” that “folds flat for easy storage.” It can hold up to 330 pounds, so you won’t have to worry about it supporting any larger DIY projects you’ve got planned. Once you’ve got your materials assembled, you can hold them in place, thanks to the bench’s included detachable plastic clamps. Although it opens to 24” x 10” x 30”, you can easily fold it back up for easy storage once you’re done working.