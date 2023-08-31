Ready to start shopping? Simply head to Aldi’s new website and create an account if you haven’t already by entering your name, e-mail address, and phone number. From there, you can order groceries, home furnishings, and more, which you can either pick up curbside at your local Aldi or schedule for home delivery.



Apartment Therapy has reached out to Aldi for comment on this new feature and will update when we learn more. In the meantime, we will continue to share updates about everything you can find on the site and beyond. Happy shopping!