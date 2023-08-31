Aldi Has Launched Online Shopping
With its affordable prices and a huge range of products, it’s no wonder that German grocery chain Aldi has become a hotspot for grocery and home-goods shopping alike. Luckily, scoring deals from the store is poised to become easier than ever thanks to the introduction of Aldi’s brand-new online shopping website.
But now, rather than relying on a third-party site or having to scope out your local Aldi for the products you’ve seen hyped up on social media or in the news, you can peruse a much larger inventory online.
Although a large portion of the grocery chain’s online inventory is, understandably, groceries, the new site offers other shopping sections like toys, sports & outdoor activities, personal care & beauty, and — you guessed it — home and decor.
The home and decor section offers home staples like area rugs, sheet sets, and throw blankets, all of which retail for less than $20. Autumn lovers will also be happy to know that Aldi’s new site features a curated page dedicated to fall products, including recent seasonal gems like the brand’s $4.99 fabric pumpkins and $9.99 woven pumpkins.
Ready to start shopping? Simply head to Aldi’s new website and create an account if you haven’t already by entering your name, e-mail address, and phone number. From there, you can order groceries, home furnishings, and more, which you can either pick up curbside at your local Aldi or schedule for home delivery.
Apartment Therapy has reached out to Aldi for comment on this new feature and will update when we learn more. In the meantime, we will continue to share updates about everything you can find on the site and beyond. Happy shopping!