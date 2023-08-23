Aldi Is Selling $5 Fabric Pumpkins for Your Fall Centerpiece
If you haven’t started adorning your home for the fall yet, Aldi is releasing seasonal products that will complement your dining table, and you won’t regret going above and beyond with your decorating.
The Huntington Home fall collection includes ceramic pumpkins, fabric pumpkins, candles, and more, plus these items could easily bring autumnal energy to any setting like a classroom, dorm, or office cubicle.
The ceramic pumpkins are available for $8.99 in a variety of colors and shapes like orange plaid, gray plaid, cream leaf, terra-cotta, orange rubber, or gourd. Similar to the item’s description, these pumpkins are fit for decorating your table, mantel, or entryway. As for squash that are a little less delicate, Aldi is also selling fabric pumpkins for $4.99 in assorted colors, textures, and sizes. And they’re even cuter in a group! If you don’t see them at your local Aldi, you can get the same vibes with these black and white plaid pumpkins from Five Below — they’re actually even more budget-friendly.
After placing your pumpkins together, Aldi coincidentally has a perfect pairing for any indoor display: fall gnomes and hedgehogs. Available in a regular size ($8.99) or miniature size ($4.99), you’ll want to leave these whimsical creatures in your garden year-round, especially once you see their fall-themed attire. Among striped leggings, flannel hats, and a “Happy Harvest” sign, these welcoming gnomes and hedgehogs might be the cutest thing at Aldi.
To complete your seasonal centerpiece, check out Aldi’s 3-piece flameless LED candle set and take a closer look at the fall leaves wrapped around the wax. The flickering LED lights require three AAA batteries, but the built-in timer will prevent the candles from maximizing their six-hour time limit. Take it a step further and combine your love for pumpkins and candles with Aldi’s pumpkin timberwick candle. The candle is available in three different scents and will fill your home while its wooden wick peacefully cracks while in use. At this point, it’s time to bake some pumpkin pie.
Along with the flameless candles, Aldi released a collection of summer candles under $5, and all four scents have great reviews (so don’t waste time scooping up the fall candles). Check out the rest of Aldi’s incoming items for the fall on their website, or get yourself to a store ASAP.