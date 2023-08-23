To complete your seasonal centerpiece, check out Aldi’s 3-piece flameless LED candle set and take a closer look at the fall leaves wrapped around the wax. The flickering LED lights require three AAA batteries, but the built-in timer will prevent the candles from maximizing their six-hour time limit. Take it a step further and combine your love for pumpkins and candles with Aldi’s pumpkin timberwick candle. The candle is available in three different scents and will fill your home while its wooden wick peacefully cracks while in use. At this point, it’s time to bake some pumpkin pie.



Along with the flameless candles, Aldi released a collection of summer candles under $5, and all four scents have great reviews (so don’t waste time scooping up the fall candles). Check out the rest of Aldi’s incoming items for the fall on their website, or get yourself to a store ASAP.