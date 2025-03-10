Aldi Is Selling the Most Gorgeous Sherpa Ottoman (It’s So Luxe!)
Aldi’s sherpa-covered furniture finds have quickly become some of the store’s hottest home products. They’ve sold cozy, nubby-textured comforters, stools, pillows, and pet beds, spawning loyal fan followings on Aldi’s Facebook group. And Aldi’s newest luxe-looking sherpa offering — a white sherpa ottoman with gorgeous brown legs for under $35 — is definitely about to hit my “must-buy” list.
I’ve actually been wanting the ottoman for a while, but I missed the boat when Aldi sold the SOHL sherpa ottoman last year. I’m obsessed with its minimalist shape, high-quality appearance, mahogany wood legs, and the hidden storage inside.
I didn’t buy it then, and I regret it. But it’s all good news for me, because it looks like Aldi brought back the exact same design. While Aldi’s website doesn’t share the size of the new SOHL ottoman, last year’s version clocked in at 21x21x18.5 inches, making it a great choice for small spaces.
The online description doesn’t share how much weight the ottoman can hold, but the previous iteration was described as “multifunctional for footrest and storage,” meaning it might be better for those uses or as a decor piece than as a seat.
Because of the removable lid, the cozy cream bouclé fabric is so versatile for any space in your home. You can fill the secret organizer with your TV remotes and mail, stack a few aesthetic books on top, and tuck it in next to your TV console for a subtle touch of cozy texture. It’s also great storage for a throw blanket or guest towels in a guest room.
You could also fill it with toiletries and place hand towels with a candle on top next to your bathtub to add an extra spa-like ambience to your tub, or you can fill it with accessories and jewelry in your bedroom and closet. Or, you can do like some Aldi shoppers and repurpose it into a little table for your pet (along with the matching pet bed, of course). The options are truly endless.
Aldi now has delivery and pickup services through its website, so you don’t have to worry about hunting for this sherpa ottoman at your local store — especially once Aldi shoppers find out about it and clear out this year’s inventory.
But if you don’t live near an Aldi, Home Depot is selling a similar (though much more expensive) ottoman on its website, currently on sale for $98.13 (originally, for $130). It’s 18x18x18 inches, so likely a little bit smaller than the SOHL ottoman, but it also includes internal storage and has a solid wooden base rather than legs. And yes, it’s more expensive, but that just drives home how unbelievably affordable these Aldi finds can be.