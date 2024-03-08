Aldi Is Selling a Cozy $35 Sherpa Ottoman (With Hidden Storage!)
Thanks to Aldi, living in a small space with an even smaller budget can be easy. You’ll occasionally find luxurious-looking furniture for a low cost at the store, and their new products for March are no exception — especially this stylish space-saving ottoman that doubles as a comfy footrest.
Aldi’s sherpa ottoman from SOHL is the answer to locating your television remote that is always missing, and you can toss any other handy items inside like a game controller or a blanket. Described as “multi-functional for footrest and storage,” the ottoman measures at 21” x 21” x 18.5.”
Although the ottoman only comes in white, its wooden legs complement the neutral color quite well, so this is a staple for a minimalist. And if you’re using the ottoman as a foot rest, its removable top shouldn’t be a hassle, as it sits perfectly on top of the ottoman without shifting around.
If you can’t find this SOHL product at Aldi, there’s a similar ottoman with sherpa material at Amazon for $54, so you’ll be paying about $20 more for the luxury of delivering it straight to your doorstep. According to the reviewers, it’s “literally the cutest little foot stool” with an easy assembly. Plus, this Amazon product comes in gray if that darker shade fits your home’s aesthetic more.
If you’re tired of losing your remote in between your couch cushions, this ottoman just might change your life. Plus, it’ll be a nice way to store your blankets for when it’s time to cozy up on the couch.