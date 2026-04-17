5 New Aldi Gardening Finds to Shop This Week
The weather is finally looking brighter and warmer. If you have a garden in your backyard, flowers on your front porch, or houseplants in your living room, they could probably use a refresh after all those months of winter. Whether you’ve had a green thumb for years or are just learning how to repot a plant, there’s a new collection of gardening tools at Aldi right now that should make everything a breeze. Just don’t forget the sunscreen and gardening hat!
What Are the New Aldi Gardening Finds?
There are new Aldi Finds every week, but they don’t stick around for long. If you’re looking to refresh your gardening tools, you’ll want to keep an eye on Aldi aisles from April 15 to 21, because the chain has several affordable gardening staples to shop.
If it’s gloves you seek, you’ll have a lot to choose from. Aldi’s Gardenline gloves come in green nitrile, black nitrile, gray latex, and navy latex, and in sizes ranging from medium to extra-large (not every style of glove is available in every single size). No matter which kind you choose, they’re all $4.99 a pair.
Once you have gloves, you can start gardening. Aldi’s galvanized round garden bed ($19.99) gives you a sturdy, portable place to plant; the Gardenline nozzle ($4.99), which comes in lime or olive green, will help you water those hard-to-reach places; the mini drop-over greenhouse ($7.99) gives you a way to protect your plants without taking up too much room; and the two-pack of Belavi solar garden bed lights ($9.99) will help illuminate the fruits (and leaves and flowers and vines) of your labor once the sun sets.
For gardeners with larger spaces or more advanced gardening needs, Aldi is also selling garden claws ($14.99), tooth edgers ($14.99), and power blasters ($12.99), and a four-piece nozzle and hose attachment set ($4.99) if you want to hook up multiple hoses. They also have a kid-size raised planter ($29.99) as well.
Other Gardening Gems to Shop on Amazon
Of course, not everyone lives by an Aldi or can get to one this week, so here are some similar gardening products you can find on Amazon.