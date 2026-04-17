5 New Aldi Gardening Finds to Shop This Week

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published yesterday
Add UsNew
See more Apartment Therapy stories when you search on Google.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
New Hartford, New York - Jun 16, 2025: Aldi Food Market. Aldi is a global discount supermarket chain based in Germany
See More Images
Credit: Mahmoud Suhail/Shutterstock

The weather is finally looking brighter and warmer. If you have a garden in your backyard, flowers on your front porch, or houseplants in your living room, they could probably use a refresh after all those months of winter. Whether you’ve had a green thumb for years or are just learning how to repot a plant, there’s a new collection of gardening tools at Aldi right now that should make everything a breeze. Just don’t forget the sunscreen and gardening hat!

What Are the New Aldi Gardening Finds?

There are new Aldi Finds every week, but they don’t stick around for long. If you’re looking to refresh your gardening tools, you’ll want to keep an eye on Aldi aisles from April 15 to 21, because the chain has several affordable gardening staples to shop. 

If it’s gloves you seek, you’ll have a lot to choose from. Aldi’s Gardenline gloves come in green nitrile, black nitrile, gray latex, and navy latex, and in sizes ranging from medium to extra-large (not every style of glove is available in every single size). No matter which kind you choose, they’re all $4.99 a pair.

Once you have gloves, you can start gardening. Aldi’s galvanized round garden bed ($19.99) gives you a sturdy, portable place to plant; the Gardenline nozzle ($4.99), which comes in lime or olive green, will help you water those hard-to-reach places; the mini drop-over greenhouse ($7.99) gives you a way to protect your plants without taking up too much room; and the two-pack of Belavi solar garden bed lights ($9.99) will help illuminate the fruits (and leaves and flowers and vines) of your labor once the sun sets.

For gardeners with larger spaces or more advanced gardening needs, Aldi is also selling garden claws ($14.99), tooth edgers ($14.99), and power blasters ($12.99), and a four-piece nozzle and hose attachment set ($4.99) if you want to hook up multiple hoses. They also have a kid-size raised planter ($29.99) as well.

Other Gardening Gems to Shop on Amazon

Of course, not everyone lives by an Aldi or can get to one this week, so here are some similar gardening products you can find on Amazon.

MSUPSAV Gardening Gloves
$16$1413% off

Made of spandex and synthetic leather instead of nitrile and latex, these gardening gloves aren’t as cheap as Aldi’s, but they come in many colors and styles, including a large range of floral patterns. One reviewer says they’ve served her well through hundreds of hours of yard work.

$14 at Amazon
Vego Garden Rippled Solar Garden Lights, 2-Pack
$36

These solar garden lights attach to a corrugated garden bed with magnets, making installation a snap. They charge during the day and automatically turn on at night, and their “rippled light pattern” is an eye-catching way to make sure people can see everything you’ve grown.

$36 at Amazon
Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Kit
$40$2635% off

This galvanized garden bed looks a lot similar to the one at Aldi, but this one comes in several metallic colors and multiple sizes. It’s the right shape for the solar lights, and reviewers say it’s lightweight, durable, and easy to assemble.

$26 at Amazon
AUTOMAN Garden Hose Nozzle
$12$925% off

This adjustable hose nozzle lets you toggle between seven water patterns and comes in even more colors than the Aldi nozzle attachment. Best of all, it costs only a few bucks more than what you’d find at Aldi.

$9 at Amazon
SPECILITE Raised Garden Bed with Mini Greenhouse
$75$707% off

This mini greenhouse is a bit more involved than the one at Aldi. Rather than just covering a preexisting planter, this is a garden bed and greenhouse in one, and you can use them separately or together. At 74 by 37 inches, it’s also much bigger, and the higher price reflects this.

$70 at Amazon
Filed in:
Plants & Yard
shopping
outdoor plants & spaces

More to Love from Apartment Therapy