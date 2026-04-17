5 New Aldi Gardening Finds to Shop This Week

The weather is finally looking brighter and warmer. If you have a garden in your backyard, flowers on your front porch, or houseplants in your living room, they could probably use a refresh after all those months of winter. Whether you’ve had a green thumb for years or are just learning how to repot a plant, there’s a new collection of gardening tools at Aldi right now that should make everything a breeze. Just don’t forget the sunscreen and gardening hat!