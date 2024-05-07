The $7 Aldi Find You’ll Buy Once and Use Forever (It’s a Gardening Must-Have)
The romanticism of planting a beautiful home garden starts to lose its luster when you realize it mostly consists of kneeling in the dirt all afternoon. But that doesn’t mean you need to give up on growing beautiful flowers — you just need a little help. Enter: Aldi’s latest gardening find that will have your knees thanking you during your next planting session.
The chain’s Gardenline Knee Pads arrived in stores on May 1, and they’re the answer to your gardening woes. Available in two patterns for $6.99 each — pink with flowers and blue with geometric designs — the pads provide “knee protection for ultra comfort,” according to the Aldi description. They also have adjustable “hook and loop straps” to customize a comfortable fit as you move around your yard. And when you’re done playing in the dirt, you can easily wipe off the pads’ neoprene covers.
You’re likely familiar with kneeling pads for gardening (and you can also buy one at Aldi in the same patterns), but knee pads allow for more mobility without needing to pick up the pad and move it each time you change locations. If you really want to double up on knee protection, you could use both!
They’re also a perfect gift for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day coming up (and luckily, Aldi is a great spot for a last-minute gift!). While you’re picking up your gardening knee-savers at Aldi, don’t forget to browse the store’s selection of flowers, like the spring perennials that were recently lining the shelves.
If you can’t get to Aldi to buy your knee pads, you can find a similar style at The Home Depot for just under $15. While you’ll be paying a little more for the Digz Midnight Floral Low-Profile Gardening Knee Pads, you can get them delivered, which is always a bonus. For $18, you can complete your gardening comfort set with a matching Midnight Floral Gardening Kneeling Pad.