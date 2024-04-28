Aldi’s New $6 Plants Are A Garden Must-Have (You’ll Want Like 3!)
With Aldi’s latest additions to the garden section, the retailer is now a one-stop shop for affordable gardening accessories and plant gems, especially if you want to start a spring garden.
Aldi is selling a beautiful assortment of spring perennials for just $6.49, including pink carnations, purple sage, plantain lilies, and coral bells. Even though the retailer’s website doesn’t reveal much about the variety of perennial flowers, it does state that the plants aren’t available at all stores, so you might want to call your local Aldi before visiting.
In case you’re new to the world of seasonal plants, perennials are plants that bloom every spring, in comparison to annuals that only stick around for one year. In the words of the Old Farmers Almanac, “think of perennials as the foundation” for your garden.
The Old Farmers Almanac also says it’s best to plant perennials in the fall so the nutrient-packed soil has time to adjust to different dry temperatures, and you won’t have to worry about much maintenance besides pruning any dead leaves. If you don’t have a green thumb, choose a low-maintenance perennial like coneflowers, peonies, or daylilies to set yourself up for success.
A gorgeous garden isn’t the same without colorful perennials that brighten up every corner, and the plants are beneficial to the environment, specifically for pollinators. Hostas, also known as plantain lilies, are one of the plants available at Aldi right now, and it’s another pollinator-friendly pick that would be perfect to place near the cute bee house that the retailer recently sold in stores.
In case your local Aldi doesn’t have the best selection of perennials, check out this beautiful purple coral bells plant on Amazon. According to reviewers, the 12-inch plant is a “deep purple” with a “silvery-like appearance,” so it’ll be a fun addition to your garden for $16.
Take a trip to Aldi this weekend and load your shopping cart up with these gorgeous perennial plants. If you don’t do it to treat yourself, do it for the bees!