Aldi’s $20 Greenhouse Is Perfect for Small-Space Gardening
Not everyone is lucky enough to have a backyard, balcony, or rooftop for gardening. But if you have even a tiny slice of outdoor space to call your own, Aldi’s new greenhouse is your shortcut to start a thriving garden.
The $20 Gardenline greenhouse is available in a four-tiered shelf or a smaller drop-over size. The four-tiered shelf is ideal for a patio, balcony, or indoor use, while the drop-over greenhouse can be placed directly over your garden from any nosy pests (including Aldi’s raised garden bed, if you grabbed one!).
According to Aldi’s website, both greenhouses, which measure 4.5” x 4.5” x 3”, are easy to assemble and don’t require any tools. These aren’t only greenhouses Aldi is selling, either — a viral TikTok by @iamsheronda shows a walk-in greenhouse, which arrived in stores in March. “This is actually a pretty decent greenhouse for the price,” she said. After using garden staples to secure the frame to the soil, she added cardboard to the floor of the greenhouse, and it looks so good that you’ll rush to Aldi.
In the comments section, more than two people confirmed that the greenhouse holds up well for over a year. “I have this one,” someone wrote. “I’ve used it for two years. It works well.” Another commenter said it best: “The price I’m running to ALDIs!!!!”
Since all three of the store’s greenhouses are so popular, they might not be available at your local Aldi. But don’t worry, there’s a four-tiered greenhouse at Amazon for the same price with raving reviews. “I love the size of this portable greenhouse,” one reviewer wrote. “I considered getting a regular greenhouse but decided this was all I needed to start my garden & flower seeds.”
You won’t regret adding this greenhouse to your home or backyard, and your plants definitely deserve the extra space to stretch all their roots.