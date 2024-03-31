Aldi’s $20 Raised Garden Bed Is Here Just in Time for Spring Planting
Aldi is usually known for its groceries, but it’s time to start looking out for gardening items when you roam the aisles. If you’re searching for an excuse to start a garden this spring, Aldi’s latest addition is the sign you’ve been looking for.
Belavi, the retailer’s garden and patio line, unveiled a range of gardening products that includes a wooden garden bed, and it’s exactly what you need to get started. The raised garden bed has an open bottom design to encourage healthy plant growth, and it’s suitable for various surfaces.
Although Aldi’s website doesn’t provide the measurements, a TikTok by @kerry.daehn6 shows that the dimensions are 54.72 x 38.97 x 7.87 inches. You shouldn’t have a difficult time while building this since it doesn’t require any tools, so save all of your energy for planting. Trust me, your green thumb will thank you.
If you’re new to the world of backyard gardening, a raised garden bed usually sits on top of existing soil in your yard. According to Miracle Gro’s website, “It can be anywhere from just a few inches tall to waist-high (or higher), and can be made of many different materials. Usually, there’s room left around the outside of each bed so you can walk around it (not in it), which allows the soil to stay loose and fluffy instead of compacted.”
Last week’s Aldi finds also include a walk-in greenhouse, set of pruning shears, and wooden potting bench, so whether you have a small garden or a large oasis in your backyard, the retailer’s affordable items are here to help you. Get to Aldi ASAP, so you can start your gardening journey once the weather warms up.