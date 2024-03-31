Aldi’s $20 Raised Garden Bed Is Here Just in Time for Spring Planting

If you’re new to the world of backyard gardening, a raised garden bed usually sits on top of existing soil in your yard. According to Miracle Gro’s website, “It can be anywhere from just a few inches tall to waist-high (or higher), and can be made of many different materials. Usually, there’s room left around the outside of each bed so you can walk around it (not in it), which allows the soil to stay loose and fluffy instead of compacted.”