Aldi Is Selling Adorable Vintage-Inspired Holiday Kitchen Staples (I Want All 3!)
Fans of Aldi’s stunning yet budget-friendly seasonal decor have something new to celebrate this week: The brand is selling adorably kitschy holiday ceramic cookie jars, and you can grab them for only $15.
Sold at Aldi by the brand Crofton, the Holiday Ceramic Cookie Jar comes in three different varieties. If you’re a fan of vintage ceramic Christmas trees, I’d check out Aldi’s Christmas tree-themed cookie jar. It measures 8.5 x 12.99 inches and features multicolor bulbs and a bright yellow star painted onto it.
But the tree isn’t the only cookie jar available at Aldi. There’s also a gingerbread house cookie jar, which measures 8.18 x 6.75 x 9.92 inches. The gingerbread house itself features cute white snowflake and heart accents, along with a peppermint heart-shaped wreath and a grinning gingerbread man who sports a Santa hat and bow tie.
Fans of adorably cute finds will also love the Crofton snowman cookie jar, which is bound to match the weather outside as winter draws closer. Measuring 8.18 x 6.75 x 9.92 inches, the smiling snowman comes wearing a Santa hat, red gloves, and a red-and-white striped scarf.
No matter which cookie jar you choose, they’re all perfect as holiday decor or for storing delicious baked goods.
@aldiusa IT’S TIMEEEEE !🌲 Honestly, it's never too early for holiday shopping. 🫢 #ALDIUSA #ALDITok #ALDIFinds #Holidays ♬ original sound – Mariah Carey
But if shopping at Aldi isn’t an option for you, don’t worry! You have plenty of other online shopping options. Michaels is selling a similar Christmas tree cookie jar set for $70, which comes with a mini Christmas tree that looks like a salt shaker.
Home Depot has another snowman cookie jar similar in size and features to Aldi’s, and at $20 it only costs $5 more. One reviewer said, “It’s really cute and a great decoration,” and added that they wish they’d grabbed more.
Meanwhile, Mr. Christmas has a 10-inch gingerbread house jar for $50, complete with adorable peppermint patty-inspired detail. It’s battery-operated and comes with a six-hour timer.
However you choose to decorate your space for the holidays, it’s better to stock up now.
Buy: Snowman Stoneware Cookie Jar, $20.92
Buy: Gingerbread House Cookie Jar, $49.99