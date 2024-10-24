Aldi Is Selling Gorgeous Vintage-Inspired Holiday Finds for Your Living Room (in 6 Styles!)
Vintage-inspired holiday decorations add so much nostalgic coziness to any space. But not everyone has the time to scour their local antique and thrift stores to find the perfect pieces. And if you weren’t lucky enough to inherit some prized vintage and retro decorations from a loved one, they can be tough to track down. Luckily, so many fan-favorite brands have produced truly stunning vintage-inspired holiday finds that you can pick up while on your everyday grocery run, like these adorably retro holiday figurines at Aldi that are selling for just $10 each.
This isn’t the first year that Aldi is selling limited-edition holiday finds. Last year, Aldi sold similar $20 light-up ceramic trees, which were hand-painted and featured faceted multicolor light bulbs and they were $10 more expensive. While Aldi’s new Merry Moments Nostalgic Ceramic Figures feature a nearly identical design, down to the hand-painted design and LED lights, they’re selling for half the price and in tons of different styles.
The Christmas tree-inspired figurines are available in green, mint, and pink varieties, so you can create your own mini forest or choose whichever fits your style the best. (And if you’re really into vintage-inspired finds, you’ll want to add this ’60s-inspired ornament to your list ASAP.)
You can also find other LED ceramic figurines at Aldi, too! The store is selling a vintage snowman, a red-and-white retro camper with a tiny Christmas tree on top, and a deer wearing a festive wreath with a red ribbon around its neck.
But if the ceramic tree is what you’ve got your eyes on, you can find other similar styles at dozens of different stores. This 14-inch ceramic Mr. Christmas tree is absolutely stunning, and though it will cost you more, you’ll have it forever.
Shoppers are also loving this Michaels hand-painted ceramic Christmas tree, too. It comes with 100 multicolor lights and a star topper, and is available in four different colors.
Let us know in the comments — which nostalgic tree are you buying for your holiday decor this year?
Buy: Nostalgic Green Tree, $64.99
Buy: Hand Painted Ceramic Christmas Tree, $32.99