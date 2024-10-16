The 1800s-Inspired Target Holiday Gem I’m Buying Before It Sells Out (So Vintage!)
Autumn is officially here, and with it is the promise of cooler days and even colder nights. As a self-proclaimed homebody, one of my favorite things to do is light a fall-scented candle, cuddle under a blanket, and enjoy a cozy cup of tea. If you’re looking for the same, or are feeling ready to transition your summer bedding to fall (or maybe get a head-start on the holidays!), you should get to Target ASAP. The store is selling an adorable $50 Matelassé quilt set made for cozying up under as the fall temperatures get even chillier.
Sold at Target by the brand Threshold, the set comes with three pieces: a quilt and two shams, all of which feature a print (red and white, ivory and snowflake, or green tree). It’s made from puffy, quilted matelassé material for maximum comfort. Plus, it’s mid-weight material, so you can keep it on your bed all season long and it’ll transition as the weather warms back up again next spring.
For a bit of history: Matelasse has been around since the 1800s, originating in Marseilles, France. The delicate quilting was known as “whitework,” according to Bates Mill Store, and Robert Elsden was the man responsible for ushering in its commercial era. Using a loom, he made it so that the quilt-work was available everywhere. Though it was known as “Marseilles Cloth” in England, the French knew it as “matlasser,” which means “to quilt.”
If you’re ready to shop the set, don’t wait. These styles are so perfect for all the winter holidays that they’re going to fly off Target’s shelves. Judging from the reviews on the brand’s website, shoppers agree.
One reviewer said, “It’s soft, comfortable, and excellent quality. The material is the perfect thickness to be warm without being bulky. The shams are easy to put on my pillows, and quilt is the perfect size for my bed. I love that the quilt is reversible, so I can get two great holiday looks with one quilt.”
“Beautiful quilt. If you want to feel like you’re in a cabin in the woods this is for you. Love that it’s reversible and machine washable. Very lightweight but warm too!” another shopper wrote.
I love this comment in particular, because if you’re ready to get a head-start on your holiday shopping and decorating, this set does the trick, and looks incredibly classic and traditional — like you’ve had it for years. (You can even shop the green tree Matelasse set, which is great for the Christmas holiday or for anyone who just really loves pine trees.)
“I’ve never been the kind of person who had their life together to the point of redecorating for every holiday. I can barely just decorate at all, let alone swap out trappings seasonally. However, this holiday blanket set has injected true seasonal joy into my Grinch heart. It’s really lovely and bright, and changed the way my entire bedroom feels. I love it.”
Buy: Red and White Matelasse Quilt Set, $49
Buy: Ivory and Snowflake Matelasse Quilt Set, $49
Buy: Green Tree Reversible Matelasse Quilt Set, $49