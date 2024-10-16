Autumn is officially here, and with it is the promise of cooler days and even colder nights. As a self-proclaimed homebody, one of my favorite things to do is light a fall-scented candle, cuddle under a blanket, and enjoy a cozy cup of tea. If you’re looking for the same, or are feeling ready to transition your summer bedding to fall (or maybe get a head-start on the holidays!), you should get to Target ASAP. The store is selling an adorable $50 Matelassé quilt set made for cozying up under as the fall temperatures get even chillier.