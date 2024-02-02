The $7 Aldi Organizing Gem Shoppers Are Clearing Off the Shelves
In the world of organizing, some clutter culprits have simple fixes, like a chic bin for bulky shoes or a smart organizer for bath towels and linens. Others, on the other hand, require a little bit more ingenuity to solve. For example, plastic shopping and reusable bags? A total nightmare to organize — until now, that is.
Beloved German discount superstore Aldi is back again with a new storage gem this month: The Huntington Home Bag Saver, which is practically jumping off the shelves. If you’ve found yourself with a growing collection of sandwich, takeout, grocery, or even trash bags and nowhere to put them — or at least nowhere that isn’t an eyesore — run, don’t walk, to your nearest Aldi.
The chic plastic canister comes in both black and silver and stands about 12 inches tall and 7 inches wide, which is large enough to hold up to 30 plastic bags. Simply pop your bags into the top of the organizer and grab one out of the lower side slot whenever you need one. Plus, it’s so stylish and convenient that you’ll actually end up using those bags again.
For only $6.99, the bag saver comes with four 3M adhesive strips for placing it inside your cabinet, closet, pantry, or on your wall, so your sustainability efforts instantly become even more convenient. Consider that jumbled mass of miscellaneous baggies conquered! (On the topic of sustainability, it’s important to note that Aldi is eliminating plastic shopping bags from all U.S. locations, with a goal of having 100% recycled, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025. Go, Aldi!).
Alongside the bag saver, Aldi also dropped the $6.99 Huntington Home Wire Organizer, which hangs over a door or cabinet and holds up to six wrap boxes (like plastic wrap or aluminum foil), or as many as 20 reusable shopping bags. After this Aldi wrap and bag organizer went viral, the store is clearly becoming a go-to for all your organizing needs. But act fast, because, like other limited-edition Aldi drops, these gems won’t last long!
In case you don't live near an Aldi, or the bag saver is sold out at your local store, we've got you covered. Cash in on the magic and simplify your plastic bag storage with this similar bag saver for just a few dollars more from Amazon that'll ship right to your door. There's nothing like a sleek, compact organizer to solve your messiest clutter problem!
