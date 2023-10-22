Aldi’s Sherpa Comforter Set Is Perfect for Fall and Under $30
As if it wasn’t hard enough trying to get out of a warm and cozy bed on a chilly winter’s morning, Aldi is about to make that process a lot more difficult. In Aldi’s latest home decor refresh is a faux sherpa-lined comforter set that’s going to feel like you’re cuddled up in a cloud of comfy goodness.
Retailing for just under $30 and available in both Queen and King sizes, the Huntington Home 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set comes with two pillow shams and the divine reversible comforter that comes in either a solid black or cream-and-brown plaid.
So you can either show the color or print and keep the sherpa side down to keep the fluffiness close while your sleep or flip the entire thing around to show the faux sherpa and add a soft and cozy texture to your bedroom. As spotted in Aldi’s most recent Instagram post, the printed sides are also done in a plush fabric, so you’re getting buttery softness no matter which side you choose to put on display.
The creator behind the Aldi Made Me Do It TikTok account said she’s adding this comforter set to her Aldi shopping list because the black fabric is going to be perfect for keeping her kids’ messes at bay.
“Oh my! I need that comforter!” someone else commented on Aldi’s Instagram post. “Definitely going to stop at my local Aldi, hope they have it!”
If you’re not near an Aldi, or your store is sold out, check out this similar version from Amazon Basics. There are multiple plaids and gingham patterns as well as solid colors to choose from.
The Huntington Home comforter sets are available at Aldi stores starting October 18, so make sure you hit the home decor aisle as soon as you get there to get your hands on one. When paired with Aldi’s velvet plush sheets, which will also go on sale this week, you’ll be ready to enter into hibernation mode — apologies in advance if you have plans this fall and winter.
Buy: Amazon Basics Full/Queen Sherpa Comforter, $44.99