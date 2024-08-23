Aldi Just Brought Back Its $13 “Use Everywhere” Organizer, and Shoppers Can’t Get Enough
As a cleaning and organizing writer, it’s literally my job to share the best products and tips to help you keep your home organized. That’s why this is the third time I’m writing about one of German discount superstore Aldi’s most beloved budget-friendly serving-meets-organizing gems — because once it hits shelves, it won’t last long.
Aldi’s $12.99 Huntington Home Fall Tiered Tray is coming to stores this week, just in time for you to prep your home for autumn. The two-tiered decorative tray made headlines when it first debuted — and then when it came back in new colors — and the latest designs are sure to steal the show. Choose from white with a beaded edge, natural wood with a white spindle, and wood with a black band.
Each option offers plenty of surface area for trinkets, jewelry, makeup, toiletries, or light bites, and a handle or peg on top for easy moving. The new colorways — the natural wood with white or black — match any home style or decor, and are perfect for year-round use. What’s great about Aldi’s organizing gems is that they tend to have seasonal releases in different colors, like this one below in white from last December.
“It’s a fantastic piece to switch up for each holiday with simple, inexpensive decorations,” Aldi shopper Kristin Ingraham said in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. “It looks great as a centerpiece on the dining room table but can be easily moved to make room for dinner!”
In the past, the tray sold out almost immediately after being released, and this drop shouldn’t be any different. If you see it in your local store this week, you should grab it — or a couple, because it’s guaranteed to be a hot commodity for every room of the house at a steal of a price.
