Aldi Has Potted Hydrangeas for Just Under $13
People, this is a run-don’t-walk situation. Aldi just rolled out carts of gorgeous potted hydrangeas just in time for planting season. And the best part is that each plant costs just under $13. Load up the cart and get into the garden, stat!
“This is not a drill … hydrangeas have dropped!” the creator behind The Amazing Aldi Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “$12.99. Do you love them as much as I do?”
Depending on your local Aldi, it appears that blue, pink, green, and possibly white hydrangeas are currently in stock.
“I would like my yard filled with these one day,” Instagram user Nicole Fischer wrote in a caption. “The south side of our house is getting there from transplants I took from a 100-year-old shrub at a friend of mine’s house. These are a necessity … perfect for the sidewalk side.”
Hydrangea is actually a flowering shrub that, when left to grow in an open space, can grow up to 15 feet tall. They don’t require much pruning, but they do need a lot of water, especially when they’re newly planted. It’s also recommended you mulch around your hydrangea shrub to keep the soil cool and moist.
But you can keep hydrangea in a pot, too. Make sure you plant your shrubs in a large-enough planter that’s made from a non-porous material and has proper drainage holes — this will make sure your hydrangea’s soil is retaining just the right amount of moisture.
Sprint to your closest Aldi to pick up a $13 hydrangea or two (or 10!) and watch your garden become lush and colorful overnight.