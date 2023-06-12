Aldi Has Potted Hydrangeas for Just Under $13

Hydrangea is actually a flowering shrub that, when left to grow in an open space, can grow up to 15 feet tall. They don’t require much pruning, but they do need a lot of water, especially when they’re newly planted. It’s also recommended you mulch around your hydrangea shrub to keep the soil cool and moist.



But you can keep hydrangea in a pot, too. Make sure you plant your shrubs in a large-enough planter that’s made from a non-porous material and has proper drainage holes — this will make sure your hydrangea’s soil is retaining just the right amount of moisture.



Sprint to your closest Aldi to pick up a $13 hydrangea or two (or 10!) and watch your garden become lush and colorful overnight.