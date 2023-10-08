Aldi’s $23 Inflatable Screen Is Perfect for Backyard Movie Night
Temperatures may be starting to cool down, but there’s still plenty of time left in 2023 to enjoy an outdoor movie night. If you have your own backyard, you can even put on one of your own … but you might want to head to Aldi first. Some of the retailer’s stores are currently offering a massive inflatable projector screen for just $22.99.
One of the TikTok content creators behind the account @thepoasmanhouse recently highlighted the find in a viral video showing her finding the item on sale and setting it up in her own backyard.
“ALDI!! Thank you for upgrading our at-home movie experience,” she captioned the post.
Since @thepoasmanhouse shared the TikTok on September 29, it has received over 5.4 million views and 611,800 likes.
Plenty of commenters eagerly tagged their friends in the video with movie night ideas of their own.
“We need this for our camping trip,” one TikToker wrote.
“We should do this and watch Halloween movies,” another said.
Officially called Banzai’s Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen, the screen measures 9 feet, 10 inches wide by 8 feet, 4 inches tall. The inflatable comes with its own stakes, tethers, and a carrying case for easy setup and takedown. However, you’ll have to provide your own projector.
Although the movie screen isn’t available on Aldi’s new online shopping website, it is available for Instacart delivery and pickup at select locations. You can check local availability here, or snag a similar one on Amazon.
Buy: QILEBA 14 FT Inflatable Projector Movie Screen, $79.99