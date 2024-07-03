Aldi’s Inflatable Screen Is Back in Stock — And It’s a Must-Have for Backyard Movie Nights

Some of my sweetest birthday memories growing up involved a drive-in theater. Stepping into the cool summer night air, tuning the radio, and crowding into a car along with a group of people doing the same thing just feels so nostalgic. These days, though, I don’t have the luxury of a car or the large expanses of lawn in the suburbs. But still, an outdoor movie screening is one of my favorite summer bucket list items to cross off over and over.