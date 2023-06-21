People Are Buying Aldi’s Latest Summer Cookie in Bulk
When it comes to providing quality groceries at discount prices, Aldi exists entirely in a lane of their own. The popular German-owned grocery chain has made a name for itself by being a beacon of affordable prices and delicious foods, while simultaneously growing with the economy and finding new ways to provide for their loyal customers. Between seasonal releases of new products as well as slashing prices even further than before, it’s no wonder that Aldi has gained the respect and adoration of their customers. And with the summer season upon us, Aldi not only has big plans for saving you money, but some amazing new treats in the queue as well.
Of their latest summer offerings, customers have already been praising the chain’s newest snack, Key Lime Creme Cookies. Available now at Aldi stores nationwide, these key lime-flavored, sweet cookies come in a 15.25-ounce package and cost only $2.49. That is a steal of a deal considering the popularity of this unique offering. Those of you who were already fans of Aldi’s Key Lime Pie Thins from Benton’s will surely enjoy the familiar flavor, packaged in a vanilla creme, Oreo-like cookie form.
Perhaps the perfect cookie for the summer season, Aldi’s Key Lime Creme Cookies are sure to hit the spot whether you are having a day at the beach, barbecuing in your backyard, or just putting in some solid time on the couch. No judgment coming from this side of the screen, however, I would recommend picking up a couple extra packs because something tells me you might be sharing, whether you like it or not.
Before you head out to your local Aldi to grab some for yourself though, make sure you check out the newest hot product leaks that are soon to be released onto Aldi shelves nationwide.
