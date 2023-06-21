People Are Buying Aldi’s Latest Summer Cookie in Bulk

When it comes to providing quality groceries at discount prices, Aldi exists entirely in a lane of their own. The popular German-owned grocery chain has made a name for itself by being a beacon of affordable prices and delicious foods, while simultaneously growing with the economy and finding new ways to provide for their loyal customers. Between seasonal releases of new products as well as slashing prices even further than before, it’s no wonder that Aldi has gained the respect and adoration of their customers. And with the summer season upon us, Aldi not only has big plans for saving you money, but some amazing new treats in the queue as well.