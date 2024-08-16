Aldi Is Selling a Stunning Living Room Staple, and You’ll Want 1 in Every Style and Color (for Just $10!)
If you’re looking to up your pillow game, adding a stunning leather piece is a great way to give your couch an instant upgrade. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a ton of money at a high-end design store to get the look you want. Instead, you can pop by the home decor aisle of your local Aldi during your next grocery run and find exactly what you need.
And right now, the beloved retailer is selling a stylish faux leather pillow as part of its latest Aldi Finds release, and it’ll cost you just $10.
Sold by the Aldi brand Huntington Home, the pillow will add a chic contemporary touch to your space. It comes in a square 18” x 18” size and a 12” x 20” lumbar shape, so you can rest assured (literally!) knowing that it will fit any size of chair or sofa.
Plus, no matter what your personal color palette is, you’ll have plenty of colorways and patterns to choose from. It comes in gray and brown woven patterns, as well as tan canvas and leather, and plain leather varieties. There’s something for everyone, no matter their style — and you can find reasons to buy a pillow for every room in your home.
If you don’t have time to run to your local Aldi and grab the pillow for your couch, don’t worry about it: Aldi finally has its own online shopping website, which allows shoppers to order select products from the comfort of their homes. You can also check local Instacart availability.
If you strike out there, Amazon is selling a set of two faux leather pillows for just $19.99, a total steal if you’re looking to get your hands on as many of these faux leather pillows as possible. (Which, who can blame you?)
One Amazon reviewer said, “Excellent for the price,” and another added, “First impression of these pillow covers is that they are a high-quality product. The ‘faux’ leather is very soft, and actually feels better than some real leathers that I’ve experienced.” A third reviewer called them, “perfect.”
Buy: Faux Leather Pillow (Set of 2), $19.99