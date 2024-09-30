Aldi’s $6 “Floating” Halloween Decor Looks Like Magic (I Want Every Color!)
If you’re on the #witchcore side of TikTok and have got Hocus Pocus and Practical Magic queued up as soon as October hits, it’s only fitting that you transform your home into a space that’s fit for a coven for Halloween. There are so many aesthetic options you can choose from, from bubbling cauldron drinks to spell candles you can DIY at home, and now Aldi is selling an understated but adorable Halloween decoration that’ll add some major witching-hour vibes to your space.
For just $6.99, you can pay homage to the Sanderson sisters with the Huntington Home LED Floating Witch Hats at Aldi. (Aldi sold the hats last year, too). The trio of connected witch hats come with a 9.8-foot string for easy hanging, little coquette bows at the top, as well as battery-operated LED lights that’ll make them glow when you turn them on.
Despite their budget-friendly price tag, the hats measure 15 inches in length, 15 inches in width, and 13.4 in height, making them a pretty sizable centerpiece for wherever you decide to put them. You could put them above your TV, in your bedroom, on top of your kitchen island, or over your couch, depending on where you want to add a glowing statement decor piece.
Aldi’s Huntington Home LED Floating Witch Hats also come in three different colorway and design options, including a classic all-black trio that’s giving Harry Potter vibes. In a 2023 video shared by TikToker @EmilyMWest1, the creator demonstrated how she strung up the “cutest” black set on her porch with the lights on, and it’s a more understated Halloween decoration if that’s something you gravitate towards.
If you want something more vibrant, there’s also a set of orange, purple, and black hats, as well as my personal favorite: Three orange, purple, and white hats that are decorated in a very delicate, spider web-inspired design.
Just keep in mind that these hats are in Aldi’s Finds section for the week of September 25 through October 1, so if you’re reading about this product after that, there’s a chance that these hats might not be in stock anymore — you’ll have to go to your local Aldi to check. Considering how cute and inexpensive these hats are, as well as the popularity of Aldi’s light-up Halloween decorations, you might want to shop for a back-up even before then.
Amazon has a dupe of these witches’ hats with a set of 12 from Taupphoo. Even though you’re getting significantly more hats, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. You’ll be paying $10.99 for the dozen (on sale from $13.99 normally), and you’ll need to do a little bit of DIY work to attach the tea lights to the witch hats and hang them up. However, this is a great option if you want more witch hats to display throughout your space, and if your Aldi is sold out by the time you start Halloween decorating.