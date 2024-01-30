Aldi Is Selling the Cutest $5 Plants That Shoppers Are Buying 3 of at a Time

If one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2024 is to work on turning your brown thumb green, then you’ve probably read that you should start with something easy like a cactus or succulent. Plants like these can withstand being forgotten about for a few days (or, um … a few weeks) and aren’t too picky about light (although they do need daily sunlight). And right now you can risk a little — literally! — and reap great reward because Aldi is selling mini succulent plants for just under $5.